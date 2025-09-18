The pomp, the circumstance, the ceremony: what actually happens on a state visit?

A state visit (where the UK hosts a foreign head of state and their delegation) is designed to show Britain at its best – and achieve specific aims in the British interest, such as trade deals, policy change or investment.

The mechanism by which we blow every other country’s diplomatic socks off is, of course, by utilising the impressive ‘soft power’ of the Royal Family.

It really is a three-line whip for all members of the Firm that they have to be present and correct when the monarch hosts another head of state.

A view of the ceremonial welcome at Windsor Castle during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the red carpet is rolled out – which we have seen in spades during Donald Trump's second state visit.

The monarch is always acting on the advice of his or her prime minister, and it is the latter who decides to whom the prized invitations go.

Even for the outgoing royal tours, it’s up to the PM and a special visits’ committee who decides where the royals should go.

So the monarch has to display considerable diplomatic skill (and sometimes hold their nose) when entertaining heads of state.

The late Queen had to entertain the tyrannical communist dictator of Romania, Nicolae Ceaușescu, in 1978 and then Zimbabwe’s equally brutal Robert Mugabe in 1994 at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (presumably on the basis it’s better to keep friends close but enemies closer).

Royal welcome

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales receive US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025 (Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Usually, foreign dignitaries are hosted at Buckingham Palace – aka ‘Monarchy HQ’. This year, Buckingham Palace cannot be used for entertaining, as the state rooms are undergoing significant renovations as part of the 10-year ‘reservicing’ project, due to end in 2027.

Instead, Windsor Castle is the backdrop, and although until this summer it had been over a decade since a state visit was held here, everything and everyone has slotted into place seamlessly for the US President's visit – as it did for French President Macron and his wife Brigitte in July.

It’s also customary for the Prince and Princess of Wales to welcome the visiting head of state when they arrive in the UK, which Prince William and Princess Catherine did for Donald and Melania Trump in the Walled Garden of the Windsor Castle estate. On this occasion, Catherine looked radiant in head-to-toe burgundy and a Chanel bag, while Melania Trump chose a striking wide-brimmed hat.

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump arrive at the ceremonial welcome in the Irish State Coach during the State visit by the President of the United States of America at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is then a ceremonial welcome with the monarch at Horse Guards Parade, comprising the magnificent beasts of the Household Cavalry and a political line-up, including the Prime Minister, the Foreign Secretary and the Chiefs of Staff.

A carriage procession down The Mall then follows, with enclosed coaches from the Royal Mews in winter months (or summer rain) and the open-topped state landaus used in better weather.

US President Donald Trump, alongside King Charles III, the Princess of Wales, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Queen Camilla, First Lady Melania Trump, the Prince of Wales and guests toast during the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Traditionally, guests enjoy a state banquet on the evening of their first day. Princess Catherine dazzled again at the Trump state banquet in a glimmering gold gown – that reminded our Royal Editor Emma Shacklock of Catherine's wedding dress – paired with the Lover’s Knot Tiara.

They then stay overnight in Buckingham Palace and then visit (and sometimes address) the UK Parliament and 10 Downing Street on the subsequent days two and three, which have a more political focus.

In 2019, for Trump’s first state visit, there was no carriage procession due to security concerns.

Instead, I was standing on the lawn at Buckingham Palace as he arrived in his helicopter (the late Queen Elizabeth II complaining afterwards that Marine One had ‘ruined’ her lawn by scorching the grass!).

Guests of honour

King Charles III stands to give a speech at the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The royal chefs (numbering around 20 at full tilt for the banquet) tend to move with the King (although Windsor Castle and Clarence House, where the King and Queen currently live, have their own), and every two or three days the King is sent a ‘menu book’ to review upcoming meals.

King Charles III personally invited the Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc (also an ambassador for the King’s Foundation) to collaborate on the menu for the French state visit, which included organic summer vegetables and an iced blackcurrant parfait with elderflower jelly (even the food was a mix of Entente Cordiale!).

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, President of France, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on 8 July 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The diplomatic love-in is mirrored in the dresses, the flowers and even the wine.

When the Emperor and Empress of Japan visited last year, Acer palmatum ‘Seiryū’ (Japanese maples) decorated the Buckingham Palace ballroom, alongside the national flag colours, with red roses, white tablecloth and gold dinner service.

At the French state visit, the three most senior women each wore a colour of the Tricolore flag – the Princess of Wales in red, the Queen in white and Madame Macron in blue, while the wine list featured an English sparkling wine made by a French champagne house.

A member of the royal staff sets a dining table (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the magnificent banqueting table in St George’s Hall had taken six days to first construct and then lay with the royal china, glassware and cutlery.

But things don’t always go to plan. In 2011, while then US President Obama began wrapping up his toast, he paused and said, ‘To her Majesty, the Queen’ – a phrase that prompted the orchestra to play God Save the Queen, even though he hadn’t finished.

But Obama kept talking over the British national anthem, much to the apparent amusement (or embarrassment?!) of the then Duchess of Cornwall and the late Queen.

President Barack Obama and Queen Elizabeth II during a State Banquet in Buckingham Palace on 24 May 2011 (Image credit: Getty Images)

During President Trump’s last visit, Prince Harry was present at the official Buckingham Palace lunch (despite the prince telling me and several others that he and wife Meghan were not fans) and skulked in the background while Trump followed the late Queen around like a delighted puppy.

And in 2008, Queen Elizabeth was a little surprised to find that the then French President Nicolas Sarkozy and his new wife, fashion model Carla Bruni, had disappeared after dinner and had retired before their host. The official explanation was that they were ‘tired’.

Asked about it several years later, Ms Bruni replied with a smile, ‘We were newly married!’

US President's 'unprecedented' visit

King Charles III and US President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour during the State visit at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Typically, second-term presidents are not invited for another state visit – instead, US Presidents Obama and George W. Bush were invited to tea.

But the ‘unprecedented’ offer to Trump was extended on the King’s behalf by Prime Minister Keir Starmer when he visited the White House earlier this year.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on 17 September 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has perhaps proved to be diplomatically tricky for Charles, with him also being King of Canada, which Trump has repeatedly said he wants to make his ‘51st state’.

However, with the red carpet rolled out for the US President and wife Melania, the sparkling tiaras, white gloves and gold upon gold will be sure to give him the ‘fest’ he so desires.