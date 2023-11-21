We've found the most gorgeous rival for Queen Camilla's emerald velvet dress - and it's £175 less expensive
Queen Camilla's emerald velvet dress at a recent engagement was the perfect look for the festive season - and it's still in stores!
Queen Camilla's emerald velvet dress from ME + EM was the perfect look on Her Majesty as she attended The Foreign Press Association Awards.
On November 20th, the Queen looked wonderful as she attended an awards ceremony at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in London. For this event, the Queen wore one of the best Christmas party dresses we've seen this season! Truly, this might be one of Queen Camilla's best dresses and certainly going on our wishlist!
The Queen wore the Crushed Velvet Elegant Maxi Dress from ME+EM which typically retails at £350. The dress is stunning and features a button-up design with long sleeves and a shirt-style collar. While this dress is gorgeous, if it's not quite in your budget, we've found a similar dress that's less expensive from Jigsaw, and it's half the price of the Queen's dress! The Jigsaw look has a similar emerald fabric style with a very similar panel at the waist to ensure that cinched look.
ME + EM
RRP: £350.00 |ME + EM. Crushed velvet adds a richness to the ultra-green hue covering this maxi dress, granting a classic long-sleeved style everyday and evening adaptability.
Jigsaw
RRP: £175.00 | Jigsaw. This dress has a chic high neckline, flattering basque waist panel and volume through the shoulders and sleeves for added drama.
Cefinn
RRP: £320.00 | Cefinn. The Daphne dress a new-season makeover in plissé velvet, with fluttery elbow-length sleeves and hook-and-eye neck opening.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
"It is a huge pleasure to be here with you this evening to celebrate the 135th anniversary of the Foreign Press Association and to reflect on your many achievements as the world's oldest and biggest association of foreign journalists," began Camilla during the event.
In her speech, the Queen paid special respects to the journalists who risk their lives to report in war-torn areas. "But I cannot begin without also reflecting that as we gather, journalists, photographers and their support teams are even now risking their lives. We think particularly of those reporting from Ukraine and the Middle East in these most difficult of times," she said.
