The special item King Charles will ‘certainly’ be taking to Kenya to deal with ‘pain’

The special item King Charles will “certainly” be taking on his State Visit to Kenya to help him deal with “pain” has been revealed by a royal expert.

King Charles will be spending Halloween abroad this year as he and Queen Camilla have kicked off their four-day State Visit to Kenya. Not only is this the first official visit there by His Majesty since 1987, but it’s also the first State Visit to a Commonwealth Country since he became monarch. For such an important visit the packing list was likely extensive and could possibly have included one of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras, as there’s set to be a State Banquet.

And according to the BBC’s former royal correspondent, Jennie Bond, there’s another special item King Charles will “certainly” be taking to help deal with "pain".

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones-Pool/Getty Images)

Getting candid with OK!, she explained that travelling with specific items is very important and claimed that King Charles is “fastidious” about his favourite things getting packed.

“King Charles and Queen Camilla don’t have the same hassles about packing and unpacking as the rest of us!” Jennie revealed. “They have valets and dressers to organise all their clothes, I know the King is quite fastidious about such things and woe betide a valet who forgets his favourite shirt or tie.”

According to Jennie, cushions are likely to have made the packing list for Kenya as a royal essential too as they could reportedly be helpful in easing “pain”.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein - Pool/Getty Images)

She declared, "I wonder if his favourite safari suit will appear again? There used to be rumours that he travelled with his own loo seat - but he certainly needs special cushions for his back, which has always given him pain.”

The King’s reported back pain is something that Prince Harry mentioned in his memoir, Spare, when he revealed King Charles’ wild morning routine at Balmoral. As per Metro, the Duke of Sussex alleged that his father used to start his day with headstands that supposedly helped as a “remedy” for King Charles’ pain.

“Prescribed by his physio, these exercises were the only effective remedy for the constant pain in Pa’s neck and back,” Prince Harry claimed. “Old polo injuries, mostly. He performed [headstands] daily, in a pair of boxers, propped against a door or hanging from a bar like a skilled acrobat.”

(Image credit: Photo by David Levenson/Getty Images)

He continued, “If you set one little finger on the knob you would hear him begging from the other side, 'No! No! Don’t open! Please God don’t open!’.”

Whether or not King Charles continued to perform headstands past Prince Harry’s childhood years remains to be seen. Though Jennie’s suggestion that cushions are the special item King Charles will be taking to Kenya seems to indicate that the monarch could at least still consider potential back pain when travelling.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla apparently has to conquer a fear every time she takes to the sky as Jennie shared that Her Majesty isn’t all that fond of flying…

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

“Camilla does not enjoy flying, but she knows it’s part of her job to go all over the world and she will continue to do so,” Jennie said, adding that “it’s not a complete phobia” but that on “one flight the plane was damaged after hitting a bird”.

The expert claimed Queen Camilla “doesn’t like” flying as a result but that although she’s “very nervous” she “just gets on with it”. Her Majesty and King Charles will be spending four days in Kenya before returning to the UK and have already landed in Nairobi to begin their State Visit.