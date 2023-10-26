How King Charles will be spending Halloween with Queen Camilla - and it means venturing far from home

We know how King Charles will be spending Halloween with Queen Camilla and he's set to undertake a packed schedule.

With Halloween edging closer, many royal fans might well be wondering whether the Royal Family are allowed to dress up for Halloween and if they celebrate. Now we know how King Charles will be spending Halloween 2023, but His Majesty’s plans don’t exactly involve many of the usual traditions associated with spooky season. Whilst his Wales grandchildren, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, have reportedly gone trick-or-treating in London in the past, King Charles and Queen Camilla will be venturing a little further afield than their Clarence House home.

Instead, King Charles will be spending Halloween abroad as his and Queen Camilla’s State Visit to Kenya will take place from 31st October to 3rd November.

This will be His Majesty’s first State Visit to a Commonwealth country since becoming monarch last year. The King and Queen will be celebrating the relationship between Kenya and the UK, as well as their strong partnership, and were invited to visit by President Ruto as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence.

Their Majesties have a busy schedule that includes laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, visiting the site of the declaration of Kenya’s independence and touring a new museum which is dedicated to the history of Kenya.

During their time there, King Charles will also attend a technology showcase and meet Kenyan entrepreneurs, host a reception focused on Kenya's young people and future leaders in areas ranging from trade to the creative arts, and visit Nairobi National Park. Here he and Queen Camilla will get to see the key conservation work carried out by the Kenya Wildlife Service.

It’s also been stated, as per Gov.uk, that King Charles’ visit will “acknowledge the more painful aspects” of the UK and Kenya’s shared history. This includes the Emergency which lasted from 1952-1960 and the monarch will “take time” to “deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered” by the people of Kenya.

The visit will last for four days and although King Charles and Queen Camilla have privately been to Kenya before, the last time His Majesty officially visited the country was back in 1987. His State Visit starting on the day of Halloween will be his fourth official visit to Kenya.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a month’s time Their Majesties will be the ones hosting a State Visit at Buckingham Palace when the President of the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Yoon Suk Yeol and Mrs Kim Keon Hee come to the UK. This will be the second State Visit King Charles and Queen Camilla have hosted as King and Queen Consort as last September they received a State Visit from the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

State visits, engagements abroad and international relations are hugely important parts of King Charles’ role and responsibilities as monarch. Earlier this week he and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the relationship between the UK and Kenya before their visit.