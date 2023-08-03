The senior royal we’re not set to see again until autumn 2023
There's a senior royal who doesn't appear to have any engagements until mid-September and will likely enjoy a well-deserved break
There's a senior royal we're not set to see again until autumn 2023 and they're usually often glimpsed undertaking high-profile engagements.
- King Charles and Queen Camilla aren’t the only Royal Family members expected to enjoy a well-deserved break this summer.
- According to the Royal Diary, there’s one working royal with no engagements currently listed until mid-September.
- This royal news comes as we revealed why Prince William and Kate Middleton’s summer decision could see them return to a little-known royal residence.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have headed to the Castle of Mey in Scotland for the start of their summer break and they’re not the only Royal Family members who are expected to enjoy some time off. During the late Queen Elizabeth’s reign plenty of her nearest and dearest went to Balmoral Castle to enjoy quality time together in Scotland in the summer. It’s predicted that this will also happen this year, though whether or not it does, several working royals won’t be seen very much this month. Princess Anne’s well-deserved break will start soon and there’s a senior royal we’re not set to see again until autumn 2023.
The Royal Diary has revealed which royals are currently scheduled to carry out engagements over the next few months. Some senior royals like the Prince and Princess of Wales sometimes don’t have their engagements listed here in advance, but others do. One such Royal Family member is King Charles’ sister-in-law, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.
She and Prince Edward regularly have their engagements featured on the Royal Diary and whilst he has a number of them coming up in August, Sophie doesn’t look to have any. According to the Royal Diary, her next engagement is set to take place on 14th September.
On this date, Duchess Sophie will head to Wiltshire to visit the Gul Outdoor Therapy Centre in Shrewton. Whilst it’s possible new entries could be added or surprise engagements could take place between now and then it appears as though the Duchess of Edinburgh has an extended summer break for the next month.
This will likely allow her the opportunity to enjoy some family time with Prince Edward and their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex. Lady Louise is on her summer break from the University of St Andrews and it's the school summer holidays for James.
As a senior working royal it’s been a busy year so far for the Duchess of Edinburgh and she’s been undertaking engagements across the country. Recently, she’s been seen stepping up more than ever and the BBC’s former Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond has expressed her belief to OK! that Sophie has won people’s hearts.
"I think people have really taken Sophie to their hearts in the past few years, especially after she showed her obvious grief at losing Prince Philip and Queen [Elizabeth],” she said. “Her evident closeness with them was so much more than a bond, it looked like a deep affection for her in laws. And she was a huge support to the late Queen after Philip’s death - popping round and watching movies with her, riding with her.”
Jennie went on to describe both Duchess Sophie and the Princess of Wales as the “new female stars of the show”. Given how important the Duchess of Edinburgh is within the Royal Family as a dedicated working royal, it’s lovely that she’ll be able to enjoy an extended summer break before resuming engagements in September.
