The role Prince William can 'relish' with Middleton kids - but could miss out on with Archie and Lilibet
There's a role Prince William can 'relish' playing in his Middleton nieces and nephews' lives according to a former royal correspondent
There’s a role Prince William can “relish' with his Middleton nieces and nephews - but will possibly miss out on with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Prince and Princess of Wales became an uncle and aunt for the sixth time last month when Kate’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizée welcomed their first baby together. Inigo’s birth was announced by his proud parents on Instagram and according to the BBC’s former royal correspondent of 14 years, Jennie Bond, Prince William will particularly “relish” being an uncle.
The royal expert expressed her belief to OK! that the Prince of Wales could value his bond with both Pippa Middleton and James Middleton’s children all the more because of how much he’s missed out on being very involved in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s lives.
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)
A photo posted by on
"Especially as it seems that William is unlikely ever to play a role in the lives of Harry’s children, he can relish being Uncle to Pippa and James’s brood,” she alleged. "It’s quite something to think they are growing up very firmly out of the limelight, but they are the nieces and nephews of a future King. I’m sure William sees them as much as possible, but his life is incredibly busy”.
In contrast it’s sadly not known if Prince William has met his niece Princess Lilibet in person yet. The only time she’s been to the UK was when Prince Harry and Meghan returned for the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. They marked Princess Lilibet’s 1st birthday during the trip with a party at Frogmore Cottage.
However, that day the Waleses were on a visit to Cardiff and since then neither Princess Lilibet or Prince Archie have been back.
Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon
Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.
In light of this, Jennie’s suggestion that Prince William will “relish” being an uncle to the Middleton kids makes sense as he’s able to see them more often and play a bigger part in their lives as he lives close to them all at Adelaide Cottage in Berkshire.
Prince William has four Middleton nieces and nephews - Pippa’s children Arthur, Grace and Rose Matthews and James’ newborn son Inigo. The Middleton family have remained a close-knit unit and according to Jennie, they are in some ways a “proxy family” for Prince.
She alleged, “The Middletons have been William’s proxy family for more than 20 years. In the crazy royal world he has been born into, Catherine’s family has been his rock, his solid foundation, his role model of a “normal” balanced domestic life.”
This could possibly inspire how Prince William wants to be as an uncle, meaning he’ll relish being able to have a “balanced” and “solid” relationship with his Middleton nieces and nephews which exists completely outside of the royal spotlight. Jennie also put forward the idea that Kate will “value and encourage” the “friendship and support” that the kids can give to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis too, helping them to maintain the closeness that the older Middleton family members have.
It’s not known when the Wales family could next reunite with the Sussexes and although it’s possible they could spend Christmas together at Sandringham, it’s perhaps unlikely. Prince Harry and Meghan have only celebrated in Norfolk once since being together and they might well have other plans at home in California this festive season.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Princess Beatrice's Burberry trench coat is pure cashmere luxury - and has a subtle royal nod
We love Princess Beatrice's Burberry trench coat as the royal stepped out in the most elegant coat for the winter season
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s outdoor boots, £39 earrings and camo are the epitome of practical elegance for military moment in Canada
Duchess Sophie's outdoor boots might be super practical but they're also incredibly stylish and there are many ways to recreate this look
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Which royal was a 'holy terror' with a hilariously telling nickname as a child?
One of the senior royals was a handful as a youngster – with his own mother branding him a “holy terror”
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William has won the praise of this Hollywood legend ahead of 2023 Earthshot Prize
Plus the star-studded line-up for the Earthshot Prize 2023 have been announced
By Jack Slater Published
-
Are the Royal Family allowed to dress up for Halloween and do they celebrate it?
Halloween 2023 is approaching and you might be wondering if the Prince and Princess of Wales or their kids will dress up for the occasion
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The surprisingly normal foods Prince William loved as a child prove that George and Charlotte are just like him
George and Charlotte are taking after their father, especially when it comes to Prince William's favourite childhood meals...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We love Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted
Prince William's response to finding out his house is haunted is so on-brand for this chilled-out royal and rather hilarious!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Why Kate Middleton might already have lost this battle with Prince George - and it was kind of inevitable
Kate Middleton might already have lost a friendly competition to Prince William after Prince George made a special appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Kate missed out on an epic royal event but we totally understand why
Prince William and Kate missed out on a special gala and according to an expert there could be a very understandable reason for this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s hobby fills Kate Middleton with 'horror' and we're not surprised she's hoping to shield Prince George from it!
Prince William's hobby is something that leaves Kate 'terrified' and he once admitted he'd have to 'tone it down' after becoming a dad-of-three
By Emma Shacklock Published