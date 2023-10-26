James Middleton and wife Alizée welcome first baby as Middleton family grows
The Princess of Wales' brother and sister-in-law have been photographed pushing a pram in London's Notting Hill
James Middleton and his wife Alizée have welcomed their first baby after announcing their pregnancy news with a sweet snap in July.
The Princess of Wales’ younger brother James and sister-in-law Alizée shared exciting Middleton baby news in July when they announced that they would “end the year” by welcoming a “precious new arrival”. Now they’ve been glimpsed out and about in London and were photographed in Notting Hill on 24th October pushing their baby in a Silver Cross pram.
It’s not known exactly when Alizée and James Middleton’s baby was born as the couple have yet to confirm their little one’s arrival publicly themselves. Nor have they announced their baby’s gender or any details surrounding the birth, though it’s possible they might choose to at some point.
In the photos taken of the new parents and published by MailOnline, James and Alizée looked relaxed and happy as they enjoyed the autumn day in London. The arrival of their baby comes a month after the future Queen Consort’s brother shared a special picture on 11th September.
This marked their second wedding anniversary and featured the couple enjoying the sunshine, possibly on holiday, with Alizée’s baby bump seen as she looked adoringly at her husband. Alizée and James Middleton’s baby is a first cousin for the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and for Pippa and James Matthews’ children Arthur, Grace and Rose.
Whether or not any of them have met James and Alizée’s baby yet isn’t clear, though given how close the Middleton family are understood to be it’s likely they will all be delighted and eager to see the new arrival. James and Alizée are also believed to live in Berkshire, nearby to Carole and Michael Middleton, Pippa and James and, of course, to Prince William and Kate at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
James and Alizée tied the knot in France in 2021 after meeting in 2018 at the South Kensington Club - all thanks to James’ beloved late spaniel, Ella. She sadly passed away in January 2023 and he previously revealed Ella’s wonderful influence upon his future romance with Alizée in a piece for The Telegraph.
“Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace,” he wrote. “However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back. But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.”
From there their love story blossomed as he reflected that if he “hadn’t trusted Ella” then she “wouldn’t have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée [now wife]”.
Now, five years later, James and Alizée’s family has grown and many royal fans will no doubt be excitedly waiting to see whether the couple choose to share a special post on social media announcing the news and introducing their baby.
