The relatable reason Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte were spotted in a South London pub

The Princess of Wales and her only daughter were spotted at a pub in Stockwell in 2018 for this key reason.

Princess Charlotte is the only daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Until recently, the family lived in London in an apartment at Kensington Palace.

Back in 2018, the Princess of Wales and her daughter, Princess Charlotte were seen visiting a pub in Stockwell, The Phoenix. At the time the Princess was just three-years-old, and there was a very relatable reason they nipped into this pub.

The pair reportedly wanted to use the facilities, and anyone with a young child will know - when they need the loo, you need to stop wherever they need!

Of course, the appearance of the royal pair shocked patrons of the pub. One pub regular told MailOnline at the time, "I was sitting in my usual chair and when I looked up I saw Kate Middleton, I mean the Duchess of Cambridge and her daughter Princess Charlotte. The little kiddie just trotted in with her mum, went to the toilet and then trotted out. They could not have been in the pub for more than ten minutes. They seem very nice, totally normal. Princess Kate was holding her daughter's hand. Princess Charlotte was just any other little girl."

Of course, the royals don't make it a habit to visit London pubs just to use their loos! That being said, they do still enjoy going to a pub from time to time - but not necessarily ones in busy locations such as London.

The Princess of Wales and Prince William have been known to enjoy a pub lunch in the countryside from time to time. In 2022, Kate Middleton and Prince William were spotted at a local pub for a cosy lunch date after work in Windsor. This was soon after they moved to Adelaide Cottage, which is based in Windsor and just a stone's throw from some local pubs. Their pub date was revealed by a royal fan who received an OBE from Princess Anne at Windsor Castle, then enjoyed a pub lunch afterwards where she was seated just a table apart from the Waleses.

This isn't the first time that royals have been spotted having a low-key pub trip. Prince William and Kate Middleton were spotted enjoying a meal with George, Charlotte, and Louis in Norfolk. Much like the pub in Windsor, the pub they previously visited with their children is local and close to their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. This makes it the perfect spot for the Prince and Princess to stay out of the spotlight and take their three children to enjoy burgers and chips, like a normal family.