The Queen 'really didn't like' one of Kate Middleton's favorite fashion go-tos

One of Kate Middleton's go-to pairs of shoes are something that the late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly really wasn't keen on.

The Queen was believed to strongly disliked wedged shoes, with female members of the royal family reportedly encouraged not to wear them around her.

We've seen the Princess of Wales stun in wedges on numerous occasions, nailing the practical yet stylish heel look.

While Kate Middleton's collection of dresses, shoes, designer bags, jewelry and accessories is the envy of pretty much every fashion-obsessed royal fan out there, it turns out that there was one aspect of Kate Middleton's style that the late Queen Elizabeth II was not a fan of.

For royal engagements, we often see Princess Catherine opt for a pair of classic and chic high heels and she is said to have a special trick to make sure her shoes always fit perfectly.

And while the Princess of Wales occasionally opts for a pair of comfy walking boots or Superga trainers, it's not a surprise that she likes to swap stilettos for a slightly more practical heel at times - especially in the summer.

Over the years, Kate has styled plenty of sunny day outfits with a pair of wedged espadrilles, with the Castañer espadrilles seeming to be both her and Meghan Markle's firm favorite and a pair of affordable Monsoon wedged espadrilles also in Kate's closet.

However, it's been claimed that the shoes are a style that the Queen specifically disliked.

The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes," a royal insider once told Vanity Fair.

"She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family," the source added.

Speaking to the Express, fashion expert Samantha Harman added, "Most of the royal women have been spotted in espadrilles at some point or another - but the Queen never was.

"Her Majesty reportedly hated wedge shoes. It's been reported that other royal women couldn't wear wedge shoes in her presence."

Kate has also been spotted relying on her wedged espadrilles to keep her looking stylish in a heel while remaining comfortable running around after little Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Dubbing Kate's favorite wedges the "perfect summer shoe", Samantha added, "Nothing worse than a summer blister. Kate Middleton has even been seen running whilst playing with her children in hers."