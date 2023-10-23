The parenting choice Kate and William have been 'arguing over for years' that William has 'finally won'
It’s believed that the Princess of Wales has long ‘disagreed’ with her husband over this topic
Prince William and Kate Middleton have reportedly disagreed on this huge decision involving their eldest son, Prince George, and his schooling - but it seems the Princess of Wales has conceded. Royal experts weigh in on the controversial decision which divided the Prince and Princess of Wales, and what it might mean going forward.
- A long-running disagreement between the Prince and Princess of Wales has seemingly been resolved, with Kate Middleton ‘giving in’
- The couple were said to have had conflicting opinions about sending Prince George off to boarding school, where he’d follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, King Charles, and father, Prince William
The Prince and Princess of Wales were seen touring the prestigious and well-known Eton College's headquarters with Prince George, which left many to speculate as to whether the young prince would follow in the footsteps of his dad, Prince William, and uncle, Prince Harry.
However, those in the know, have suggested it was far from a done deal because the Princess of Wales was against sending George away.
Despite many sources suggesting Kate was advocating to keep George at home – which is, after all, why they left London for Windsor – it seems that William has “won” this particular dispute.
Unnamed sources have revealed that that Kate has finally accepted that it's George's “destiny” to attend boarding schools - meaning he will leave home.
Speaking to InTouch, a source reportedly close to the royals has claimed, “Kate long disagreed with her husband about sending him away, even though it’s tradition. Kate thinks sending him to such a stuffy, upper-crust institution goes against all of their efforts to modernise the monarchy.”
More than that, though, the source referred to a very relatable mum struggle. “She’ll miss George desperately.”
“She and William argued about it for years, but he has finally won.”
Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond also supported these sentiments to OK!, adding, “Where to send your children to school divides many a married couple - particularly those who have been sent away to board themselves.”
“If George is indeed to board one day at Eton, Kate and William will have shown they have bowed to royal - and aristocratic - tradition. I think that’s rather sad.”
However, touching on the pragmatic reasons why Kate might have relented, Jennie elaborated, “Also, I suppose they must consider the idea that they could become King and Queen whilst their children are still of school age and their jobs will become even more full time than at present.”
“Perhaps it is the practical solution. For me, though, it is unthinkable to have children and then send them away to be looked after by someone else.”
If George goes away to Eton, it'll be a huge change for the whole family. Currently George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all attend the same school - Lambrook School.
The school is set in the beautiful Berkshire countryside on 52 acres and is only 10 minutes away from Adelaide Cottage - their Windsor home.
