The sign Prince George is preparing to follow in Prince William's Eton footsteps as he makes prestigious visit

It seems like Prince George could be preparing to follow in his father's footsteps with a future at Eton College, amid reports that he was seen visiting the prestigious boarding school with Prince William and Princess Catherine.

With Prince George set to have to leave Lambrook School in the coming years, it appears that he may be preparing to go on to attend prestigious boarding school, Eton College.

Prince George, Prince William and Princess Catherine were reportedly seen paying a visit to the elite Eton, which costs upwards of £40,000 per school year.

In other royal news, we're obsessed with Carole Middleton's thick 80s bangs in this old photo of her as a new mom with newborn Princess Catherine

Since moving to Adelaide Cottage near Windsor Castle last year, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been pupils at private day school, Lambrook.

But when Prince George, who is now nine-years-old, turns 13, a move to a new school will be in order - and it looks like he could be preparing to follow in Prince William's footsteps.

According to Hello!, Prince George, who is second in the line of succession, was seen paying a visit to Eton College alongside his dad and mom, Princess Catherine, with the trio being shown around by two members of staff.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The publication reports that Prince George was "wearing navy shorts, a short-sleeved shirt and black shoes as he stood next to his father, who was sporting a blue jacket and a pair of navy trousers."

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is said to have looked "radiant" in an aquamarine dress and a pair of ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eton College is a prestigious private boarding school for boys aged 13 to 18, with Prince William having started as an Eton pupil back in 1995, with younger brother Prince Harry enrolling in 1998.

While Prince George will celebrate his 10th birthday next month, enrolment for boys set to attend Eton when they are 13 must be done by the 30th of June of the year they turn 10. This means Prince George may have been visiting to get a feel for where he'll be taking on his future studies.

Attending Eton certainly isn't cheap either, with just one term at the school currently costing £15,432 - along with a £400 fee payable just for registering.

There's extras on top, too. An hour of music lessons per week will set parents back an extra £680 per term.