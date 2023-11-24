The earrings Kate Middleton just wore are actually on sale and we can't believe our luck
Kate Middleton's pink and gold dangly earrings that she wore at a recent engagement are on sale - and the perfect statement piece to add to any look!
Kate Middleton's pink and gold dangly earrings were the perfect simple yet chic accessory as the Princess of Wales stepped out to support her children-focused charity.
The Princess of Wales was in Sebby's Corner In Barnet on November 24th as part of her Early Childhood campaign. organisation is a baby bank and was set up in January 2021 to support families and young children in the time leading up to Christmas. For this engagement, the Princess wore a gorgeous statement pair of pink and gold earrings from Missoma and one of the best winter coats for women.
Missoma earrings
RRP:
Was £89.00 Now £71.20 | Missoma. The exact earrings worn by the Princess of Wales. These unique best-selling earrings feature rhodochrosite gemstones – known as a symbol of love – suspended from pared-back hoops with a pyramid design
Reiss Jumper
RRP: £50 | Reiss. Featuring an all-over crocodile effect pattern that's somewhat exotic, the Molly Leather Black Belt is a versatile piece that will elevate any outfit.
Marks & Spencer
RRP: £22.50 | Marks & Spencer. Update your capsule wardrobe with this versatile knitted jumper. It's designed in a comfortable regular fit with a cosy and classic roll neck. Ribbed trims add a neat finish.
The Princess looked wonderful in this ensemble as she paired a light brown coat with a roll-neck jumper, a black crocodile print leather square buckle belt, and a midi-length plain chocolate brown skirt. Her Ralph Lauren belt is a loud luxury accessory we don't see Kate Middleton reach for anymore, but it was the perfect piece to draw this entire ensemble together.
In addition to this look, the Princess wore a pair of Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots. This brand has become a go-to for the Princess and is a great brand to buy a pair of the best black boots of the season.
The Princess wore a lovely pair of pink and gold earring from Missoma, as luck would have it, Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable as the exact pair she wore today are currently in the Black Friday sales!
A post shared by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood (@earlychildhood)
A photo posted by on
The Princess of Wales spent time at this engagement, speaking to representatives of baby banks from across the UK to hear about how they can best help families by providing them with clothing, nappies, toiletries and baby equipment. For this engagement, the Princess was also joined by Giovanna Fletcher, who is a 'Shaping Us Champion' for Kate's organisation.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
