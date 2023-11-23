Both pairs of Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable
Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable, as they have been included in the fantastic Black Friday sales
Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable, as Missoma has launched their Black Friday sales.
When it comes to finding a great discount on fabulous jewellery pieces, Black Friday is most definitely the best time of year. And this year we're in luck as there are so many fantastic Black Friday Jewellery deals.
This is particularly great news if you're a fan of the Princess of Wales's style as there is a selection of her favourite go-to earrings that are still available to purchase online in the sales. Among Kate Middleton's best earrings are two pairs of beautiful earrings from Missoma. A pair of chandelier hoop earrings and a pair of pale pink charm earrings have been seen on the Princess and are currently on sale for 20% off right now!
Buy Kate Middleton's Missoma Earrings
Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings,
Was £89.00 Now £71.20| Missoma
The exact earrings worn by the Princess of Wales. These unique best-selling earrings feature rhodochrosite gemstones – known as a symbol of love – suspended from pared-back hoops with a pyramid design.
Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings,
Was £139.00 Now £112.00 | Missoma
The exact earrings worn by the Princess of Wales. These unique best-selling earrings feature bobble-trimmed charms suspended from delicate hoops in 18ct gold plating.
Molten Gemstone Doughnut Charm Mini Hoop Earrings
Was £98.00 Now £78.40 | Missoma
Another popular design from the brand loved by the Princess of Wales. These mini charm hoops feature rainbow moonstone gemstones – symbolising new beginnings – suspended from small molten hinged hoops.
Kate has been snapped in Missoma's Zenyu Chandelier Hoop Earrings on numerous occasions and has owned these earrings for many years. The Princess was first snapped in the earring on her 2019 tour of Pakistan, then again to the Royal Variety Performance in 2021.
The Princess's pink Missoma earrings are perhaps her preferred earring from the brand as she has been seen wearing this pair far more frequently. The Princess wore these earrings for the first time in 2020 in London and has worn them for seven different engagements since this appearance. Most recently she wore them in 2022 when she visited Northern Ireland with Prince William.
