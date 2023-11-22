The loud luxury accessory we don't see Kate Middleton reach for anymore, revealed by a royal fashion expert

The Princess of Wales is known for her fashion sense and has had an ever-evolving style ever since she was thrust into the royal spotlight - and according to a fashion expert, there's certain loud luxury accessory we don't see her reach for these days.

Kate's dresses, chic trouser suits, designer heels and luxury bags have long been the envy of fashion lovers - and while her wardrobe is of course packed with high-end designers and big labels, it's been pointed out that there's certain designer pieces we have seen Catherine phase out since taking on the title of Princess of Wales.

The mother-of-three was given the prestigious title following the late Queen Elizabeth II's death in 2022, and many fashion experts have pointed out that Catherine has made tweaks to her dressing in recent months - and that seemingly includes having ditched statement designer belts.

In a TikTok video that has reached over 35,000 views, royal fashion pro and journalist Erin Fitzpatrick explained that the Princess of Wales doesn't publicly wear belts with designer logo buckles these days.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kate doesn't wear logo belts anymore," Erin said.

The fashion editor added that the last time we saw Catherine wear a designer logo belt was during her and Prince William's 2017 visit to Paris, which saw her wear a calfskin black Chanel belt with the label's iconic logo emblazoned on the buckle, along with a Chanel coat dress and maroon Chanel handbag.

"Instead of logo belts, she likes nondescript belts," Erin added, showing that Catherine sticks to more subtle, slimmer belts to cinch her outfits in nowadays, that tend to blend more with her outfits, rather than acting as a standout piece.

Recently we've seen Catherine choose more classic picks like smooth leather belts with traditional buckles, or belts that blend with the colour of the dress or coat she is wearing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin has also shared her observation that when it comes to dresses, Princess Catherine has strayed from frocks that fall above the knee, opting only for longline dresses and flattering trousers since taking on her new title.

"She has stopped wearing above-the-knee dresses," she said, adding, "She used to wear short dresses all the time."

"Since she became the Princess of Wales last year, she's not been photographed in any dresses or skirts above the knee. She wears exclusively midi length" Erin continued.

