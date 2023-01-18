The adorable way Prince William and Kate Middleton ensured both the royals and the Middletons were honored when Princess Charlotte was born

When it comes to Princess Charlotte’s name, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ choice is incredibly special to their families…

Princess Charlotte's name links revealed. Seen here as she attends the Christmas Day service
(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

There’s an adorable way that Prince William and Kate Middleton ensured both the royals and the Middletons were honored when their daughter Princess Charlotte was born.  

Prince William and Kate Middleton said to favor the “Middleton model” and take plenty of inspiration from the Princess of Wales’ parents Michael and Carole Middleton when it comes to raising their three children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are growing up in the royal spotlight and though their parents give them a high level of privacy, fans are always delighted to see glimpses of them. The Wales’ only daughter’s confident personality is often remarked upon and last year a photo showed Princess Charlotte’s cheeky like Prince William

But whilst she might be like him at her age and is high up in the royal line of succession, Prince William and Kate Middleton ensured both sides of her family were honored when it came to Princess Charlotte’s name. 

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attends the Platinum Pageant on The Mall

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

On May 4 2015 it was announced by the Prince and Princess of Wales that they were naming their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. The now-seven-year-old Princess’ middle names are more easy-to-spot tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana, whilst Elizabeth is also her mother Kate’s middle name. 

Though Princess Charlotte’s first name honors both her maternal aunt, Pippa Middleton, as well as her paternal grandfather King Charles. Though not everyone might know it, Pippa was born Phillipa Charlotte Middleton. Whilst, as revealed by Nameberry (opens in new tab), Charlotte is the feminine form of the male name, Charles, and is derived from ‘Charlot’. 

Pippa Matthews during the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Mr Thomas Kingston

(Image credit: Photo by UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images)

According to some reports, the French origin name means ‘Little Charles' or ‘Petite’ and Charlotte has been a popular choice for many female royals over the years, both within and outside the British Royal Family. There was even another Princess Charlotte of Wales, the daughter of King George IV.

The choice of Princess Charlotte’s name could perhaps be seen as Prince William and Kate Middleton wanting to honor both of their families in a subtle way when they welcomed their second child. Especially as their first born Prince George’s full name - George Alexander Louis - doesn’t contain any of the immediate Middleton family's names, but does feature several popular with the Royal Family. 

Princess Charlotte, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Camilla, Queen Consort, Prince George, King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Christmas Day service

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

It’s an incredibly sweet link for Princess Charlotte to her grandfather and aunt. Though the royal is also understood to have several nicknames which apparently range from being called Lottie by her mother, according to reports, to her father’s more unusual, French moniker for her.

Prince William’s nickname for Princess Charlotte - Mignonette - was revealed in 2019 when the family toured Kate’s Back to Nature Garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. Formally, she’s known as HRH Princess Charlotte of Wales since her parents became Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022. 

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest