The adorable way Prince William and Kate Middleton ensured both the royals and the Middletons were honored when Princess Charlotte was born

There’s an adorable way that Prince William and Kate Middleton ensured both the royals and the Middletons were honored when their daughter Princess Charlotte was born.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ only daughter’s name could be seen as a sweet tribute to both sides of her family.

Not only is Charlotte a popular choice for royals, it’s linked to her grandfather King Charles’ given name and her aunt Pippa Middleton’s.

Prince William and Kate Middleton said to favor the “Middleton model” and take plenty of inspiration from the Princess of Wales’ parents Michael and Carole Middleton when it comes to raising their three children. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are growing up in the royal spotlight and though their parents give them a high level of privacy, fans are always delighted to see glimpses of them. The Wales’ only daughter’s confident personality is often remarked upon and last year a photo showed Princess Charlotte’s cheeky like Prince William.

But whilst she might be like him at her age and is high up in the royal line of succession, Prince William and Kate Middleton ensured both sides of her family were honored when it came to Princess Charlotte’s name.

On May 4 2015 it was announced by the Prince and Princess of Wales that they were naming their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana. The now-seven-year-old Princess’ middle names are more easy-to-spot tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth and the late Princess Diana, whilst Elizabeth is also her mother Kate’s middle name.

Though Princess Charlotte’s first name honors both her maternal aunt, Pippa Middleton, as well as her paternal grandfather King Charles. Though not everyone might know it, Pippa was born Phillipa Charlotte Middleton. Whilst, as revealed by Nameberry (opens in new tab), Charlotte is the feminine form of the male name, Charles, and is derived from ‘Charlot’.

According to some reports, the French origin name means ‘Little Charles' or ‘Petite’ and Charlotte has been a popular choice for many female royals over the years, both within and outside the British Royal Family. There was even another Princess Charlotte of Wales, the daughter of King George IV.

The choice of Princess Charlotte’s name could perhaps be seen as Prince William and Kate Middleton wanting to honor both of their families in a subtle way when they welcomed their second child. Especially as their first born Prince George’s full name - George Alexander Louis - doesn’t contain any of the immediate Middleton family's names, but does feature several popular with the Royal Family.

It’s an incredibly sweet link for Princess Charlotte to her grandfather and aunt. Though the royal is also understood to have several nicknames which apparently range from being called Lottie by her mother, according to reports, to her father’s more unusual, French moniker for her.

Prince William’s nickname for Princess Charlotte - Mignonette - was revealed in 2019 when the family toured Kate’s Back to Nature Garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. Formally, she’s known as HRH Princess Charlotte of Wales since her parents became Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022.