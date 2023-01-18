How Carole Middleton played a 'crucial' role in soothing Kate Middleton's parenting fears

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton played a 'crucial' role when it came to helping Catherine ease her parenting concerns when she first had Prince George, and still plays an important role in her grandchildren's upbringing, claims expert source.

Catherine's mother Carole was reportedly fundamental to helping her eldest daughter ease into motherhood.

Sources have claimed that the Princess relied on her mother a lot and spent a lot of time with them in Berkshire following the birth of her first child.

Berkshire Live (opens in new tab) reported that the Princess of Wales' journey to motherhood was the topic of conversation for royal experts and correspondents in True Royalty’s documentary, Kate Middleton: Heir We Go Again.

While it has been well established that Carole and Michael Middleton are both doting grandparents and play an active role in all of their grandchildren's lives, Catherine's reliance on her parents for help in the early days was explored in the documentary and it was suggested that Carole was always there to take up 'the strain.'

Channel 5’s royal correspondent Simon Vigar said in the documentary, "Mummy and Daddy Middleton are absolutely crucial to this story, going right back ten years and all through the courtship." He added, "Carole is very involved in the upbringing of George and looking after her eldest daughter Kate when she was ill with this extreme morning sickness. For many weeks, Kate was at home in Berkshire with mum and dad and Grandma Middleton was taking up the strain."

It was also revealed that even after giving birth, Catherine's parents were still on hand to help her when she was struggling to balance her royal obligations and her role as a mother.

“One of the things that allow William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives…[Carole] turns up to help with bedtime and bath time. She is absolutely indispensable," said Katie Nicholl.

It was also discussed in the documentary that despite not wanting to employ a nanny to help with their three children, the couple ultimately made the decision to seek additional help.

"I think despite their good intentions the first time around, Kate and William did soon realize they couldn’t hold down their jobs and also care full time for their child,” said Kelly Rose Bradford, a journalist and parenting writer.

This decision to employ a nanny was one that they came to with the help of another well-established grandmother.

Katie Nicholl explained that in fact, Kate Middleton confided in the Queen when she struggled with motherhood and was advised to seek outside help. "Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard. William and Kate wanted to be hands-on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

The family now live in Windsor, Berkshire, which is far closer to the Middleton family home in Bucklebury. This means the grandchildren are likely to have a much closer relationship with their maternal grandparents who are just a stone's throw away.