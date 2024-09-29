The Princess of Wales is known for her warm and attentive parenting style. As such, we have seen her enjoy numerous sweet public interactions with her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - over the years.

Some of Kate's most tender mother-child moments have been captured on the world stage when the family has been waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony or on a royal tour. However, others have been more intimate off-duty snapshots into Cambridge family life, such as at the polo or on their first days of school.

We've rounded up their sweetest encounters for heart-warming proof of the doting mother-of-three's special bond with her little ones, with whom she is teaching the regal ropes. You won't be able to not smile...

32 tender moments between Kate Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Clapping for the NHS

The Princess of Wales can be seen hugging a shy Prince Louis as they joined the rest of the Cambridge family in clapping for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In' in 2020. They had spent much of the pandemic locked down on the Sandringham estate.

Hand-holding at Easter

In one of his first official royal outings, Louis was on his best behaviour as the princess sweetly held his hand on the way to a service at Windsor Castle in 2023. The Cambridges attended the Easter Mattins Service with the wider royal family.

Excited for the panto

Kate mirrored her children's excitement for a pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre in 2020. She held a nervous Louis' hand as they walked along the red carpet behind Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Careful guidance on tour

Having once learnt the ropes herself, Kate could be seen guiding Charlotte on a royal engagement at RAF Fairford in 2023. The mother-of-three sweetly put her hand on her daughter's back to show her the way.

Playing at the polo

Kate is known to be a present parent to her children as much as possible. In 2019, she spent quality time with them on the grass at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham as she tried to keep the youngsters entertained.

Shoulder squeeze on the balcony

Clearly aware of how daunting it must be to step on the Buckingham Palace balcony at such a young age, the princess was seen whispering words of encouragement to Louis during Trooping the Colour in 2022. More sweetly still, she gave her youngest child a squeeze of the shoulder.

Hand-holding at school

The princess held on tight to a nervous-looking Charlotte as they arrived for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London in 2019. Her mother could be seen beaming while helping to carry her daughter's bag.

Touch-ups on the balcony

The royals have perfected the art of stepping out in public without a hair out of place. The princess sweetly arranged her son Louis' then-blonde do as he sucked his thumb on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in 2019.

Day out with the scouts

In one of their rare royal engagements as a family, the princess was seen having fun with her children during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough in 2023. During one moment, she showed them how to toast marshmallows over a fire.

Giggles in the carriage

Kate shared an adorable moment with her youngest son Louis at Trooping the Colour in 2023. She caught his eye during the carriage ride, causing the prince - sat between his two older siblings - to start giggling.

Chaperoning at Sandringham

On Christmas Day every year, the royals attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham. In 2023, the princess was seen supporting Louis as the the prince and his siblings encountered the crowd of festive well-wishers.

Cuddles at the christening

Kate looked overjoyed as she cradled a baby Louis in her arms at his christening at St James's Palace in 2018. The youngster, dressed in traditional royal christening robes, had been born just three months before.

Whispers at the tennis

The princess and her eldest son, George, showed off their close bond at Wimbledon in 2022. The pair could be seen happily chatting away while watching the tennis action from their seats.

Exploring the exhibition

Kate appeared just as excited as an inquisitive-looking George was at a butterfly exhibition at London's Natural History Museum in 2014. The then-mother-of-one smiled while holding the youngster in her arms.

Smiles at the tennis

At the Wimbledon men's final in 2023, the princess and Charlotte twinned in striking sunglasses as they kept up with the tennis action. Kate made sure to keep her daughter - who looked like she was very much enjoying herself - in the loop.

Pep talk at the wedding

Kate ensured Charlotte felt well-supported at the wedding of her uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018. The princess leaned down for an intimate chat as the pair waited on the steps outside.

Excitement at the hospital

The princess was beaming with pride as she showed her daughter Charlotte off to the world outside St Mary's Hospital in London in 2015. She cradled the newborn in her arms just hours after giving birth.

Mischief at Cowes

At royal engagements over the years, Kate has been sure to show off her competitive side. On one occasion, at the King's Cup Regatta in Cowes in 2019, she was seen sweetly joking around with Charlotte.

Fun at the polo

Some of the most adorable moments between Kate and her children have been when they were off-duty. The princess was seen having fun with George and Charlotte at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2018.

Giggles at the Jubilee

Kate was spotted enjoying a heart-warming interaction with Louis at the Platinum Pageant on London's The Mall in 2022. The youngster could be seen giggling into his mother's shoulder as she also smiled.

Celebrations on the balcony

The princess couldn't have looked prouder as Louis seemed to be learning the royal ropes early on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in 2019. She laughed as her youngest child started clapping at the flypast.

Learning at the RAF

Just like any other parent, the princess used the Cambridge family's royal engagement to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in 2023 as an opportunity to absorb some handy facts. She could be seen highlighting points of interest to a patient Louis.

First day of school pride

Kate stood protectively behind her three children on a shy-looking Louis' first day at Lambrook School, near Ascot, in 2022. She smiled as she appeared to absorb the important family milestone.

Protectiveness on royal outings

On royal engagements with her children over the years, Kate has often be seen leaning down to make sure they feel comfortable. She made the supportive gesture alongside George and Charlotte on a visit to Cardiff Castle in 2022.

Family times on the slopes

Kate beamed as she held Charlotte in her arms during a skiing break to the French Alps in 2016. The pair looked cosy, alongside William and George, as they dressed up warm for the snowy conditions.

Hugs in Poland

Charlotte looked keen to show her mother something in the distance on the first day of their official visit to Poland in 2017. Kate sweetly carried the young royal in her arms shortly after arriving by plane in Warsaw.

Waves in Canada

Kate showed her daughter the ropes as they waved to onlookers just before boarding a seaplane on the final day of their royal tour in Canada in 2016. The young princess, whose stylish outfit complemented her mother's, could be seen clapping enthusiastically.

Matchy-matchy on the balcony

Charlotte was Kate's adorable mini-me on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2017. The pair both looked pretty in pink dresses and smiled at the crowds that had formed up The Mall.

Calming nerves in Canada

The princess could be seen sweetly offering George words of encouragement at a children's party for military families during their royal tour of Canada in 2016. She calmly whispered in her oldest son's ear as he looked hesitant to play.

Cradles on the balcony

The Buckingham Palace balcony is a place where Kate has been spotted having some of the most adorable interactions with her three children over the years. It was no exception during Trooping The Colour in 2016 as she cradled a very young Charlotte in her arms.

Wobbles at the polo

Kate could be seen helping her eldest child George navigate a grassy slope as they played near a charity polo match taking place at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2015. The princess held her son's hand as he wobbled on his feet.

Support at the funeral

The state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth at London's Westminster Abbey in 2022 was a difficult day for the royal family. Kate was seen placing her hand supportively on Charlotte's back as they attended proceedings.