32 tender moments between Kate Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Adorable proof that Kate Middleton is a doting mother to her children on and off-duty....

Tender mother-child moments between Kate Middleton and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
The Princess of Wales is known for her warm and attentive parenting style. As such, we have seen her enjoy numerous sweet public interactions with her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - over the years.

Some of Kate's most tender mother-child moments have been captured on the world stage when the family has been waving from the Buckingham Palace balcony or on a royal tour. However, others have been more intimate off-duty snapshots into Cambridge family life, such as at the polo or on their first days of school.

We've rounded up their sweetest encounters for heart-warming proof of the doting mother-of-three's special bond with her little ones, with whom she is teaching the regal ropes. You won't be able to not smile...

Clapping for the NHS

Kate, William and the kids

The Princess of Wales can be seen hugging a shy Prince Louis as they joined the rest of the Cambridge family in clapping for NHS carers as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief 'Big Night In' in 2020. They had spent much of the pandemic locked down on the Sandringham estate.

Hand-holding at Easter

Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catharine, Princess of Wales attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 9, 2023 in Windsor, England

In one of his first official royal outings, Louis was on his best behaviour as the princess sweetly held his hand on the way to a service at Windsor Castle in 2023. The Cambridges attended the Easter Mattins Service with the wider royal family.

Excited for the panto

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, attend a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre, hosted by The National Lottery, to thank key workers and their families for their efforts throughout the pandemic on December 11, 2020 in London, England

Kate mirrored her children's excitement for a pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre in 2020. She held a nervous Louis' hand as they walked along the red carpet behind Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Careful guidance on tour

Britain's Prince Louis of Wales (centre left), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (centre right), Britain's Prince George of Wales (2L), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (C) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) walk down the ramp of a C17 during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, central England

Having once learnt the ropes herself, Kate could be seen guiding Charlotte on a royal engagement at RAF Fairford in 2023. The mother-of-three sweetly put her hand on her daughter's back to show her the way.

Playing at the polo

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club on July 10, 2019 in Wokingham, England

Kate is known to be a present parent to her children as much as possible. In 2019, she spent quality time with them on the grass at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham as she tried to keep the youngsters entertained.

Shoulder squeeze on the balcony

Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England

Clearly aware of how daunting it must be to step on the Buckingham Palace balcony at such a young age, the princess was seen whispering words of encouragement to Louis during Trooping the Colour in 2022. More sweetly still, she gave her youngest child a squeeze of the shoulder.

Hand-holding at school

Princess Charlotte arrives for her first day of school, with her brother Prince George and her parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, at Thomas's Battersea in London on September 5, 2019 in London, England

The princess held on tight to a nervous-looking Charlotte as they arrived for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London in 2019. Her mother could be seen beaming while helping to carry her daughter's bag.

Touch-ups on the balcony

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge (sucking his thumb), Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England

The royals have perfected the art of stepping out in public without a hair out of place. The princess sweetly arranged her son Louis' then-blonde do as he sucked his thumb on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in 2019.

Day out with the scouts

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough on May 8, 2023 in London, England

In one of their rare royal engagements as a family, the princess was seen having fun with her children during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough in 2023. During one moment, she showed them how to toast marshmallows over a fire.

Giggles in the carriage

Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales ride in a horse drawn carriage with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England

Kate shared an adorable moment with her youngest son Louis at Trooping the Colour in 2023. She caught his eye during the carriage ride, causing the prince - sat between his two older siblings - to start giggling.

Chaperoning at Sandringham

Revd Paul Williams (L) stands bay as Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) and Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales (2L), Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) walks away from the church with Britain's Prince George of Wales and Britain's Prince Louis of Wales after attending the Royal Family's traditional Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England, on December 25, 2023

On Christmas Day every year, the royals attend a service at St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham. In 2023, the princess was seen supporting Louis as the the prince and his siblings encountered the crowd of festive well-wishers.

Cuddles at the christening

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis after Prince Louis' christening at St James's Palace on July 09, 2018 in London, England

Kate looked overjoyed as she cradled a baby Louis in her arms at his christening at St James's Palace in 2018. The youngster, dressed in traditional royal christening robes, had been born just three months before.

Whispers at the tennis

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge attend the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England

The princess and her eldest son, George, showed off their close bond at Wimbledon in 2022. The pair could be seen happily chatting away while watching the tennis action from their seats.

Exploring the exhibition

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds Prince George as he and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge's look on while visiting the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014 in London, England

Kate appeared just as excited as an inquisitive-looking George was at a butterfly exhibition at London's Natural History Museum in 2014. The then-mother-of-one smiled while holding the youngster in her arms.

Smiles at the tennis

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England

At the Wimbledon men's final in 2023, the princess and Charlotte twinned in striking sunglasses as they kept up with the tennis action. Kate made sure to keep her daughter - who looked like she was very much enjoying herself - in the loop.

Pep talk at the wedding

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge stands on the steps with her mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge after the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England

Kate ensured Charlotte felt well-supported at the wedding of her uncle Prince Harry to Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018. The princess leaned down for an intimate chat as the pair waited on the steps outside.

Excitement at the hospital

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge depart the Lindo Wing with their new baby daughter at St Mary's Hospital on May 2, 2015 in London, England

The princess was beaming with pride as she showed her daughter Charlotte off to the world outside St Mary's Hospital in London in 2015. She cradled the newborn in her arms just hours after giving birth.

Mischief at Cowes

Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the presentation following the King's Cup Regatta on August 08, 2019 in Cowes, England

At royal engagements over the years, Kate has been sure to show off her competitive side. On one occasion, at the King's Cup Regatta in Cowes in 2019, she was seen sweetly joking around with Charlotte.

Fun at the polo

Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England

Some of the most adorable moments between Kate and her children have been when they were off-duty. The princess was seen having fun with George and Charlotte at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2018.

Giggles at the Jubilee

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England

Kate was spotted enjoying a heart-warming interaction with Louis at the Platinum Pageant on London's The Mall in 2022. The youngster could be seen giggling into his mother's shoulder as she also smiled.

Celebrations on the balcony

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England

The princess couldn't have looked prouder as Louis seemed to be learning the royal ropes early on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour in 2019. She laughed as her youngest child started clapping at the flypast.

Learning at the RAF

Prince Louis of Wales sits inside a vehicle on a C17 plane with Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023 in Fairford, England

Just like any other parent, the princess used the Cambridge family's royal engagement to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in 2023 as an opportunity to absorb some handy facts. She could be seen highlighting points of interest to a patient Louis.

First day of school pride

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis (C), accompanied by their parents the Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, are greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry as they arrive for a settling in afternoon at Lambrook School, near Ascot on September 7, 2022 in Bracknell, England

Kate stood protectively behind her three children on a shy-looking Louis' first day at Lambrook School, near Ascot, in 2022. She smiled as she appeared to absorb the important family milestone.

Protectiveness on royal outings

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Cardiff Castle on June 04, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales

On royal engagements with her children over the years, Kate has often be seen leaning down to make sure they feel comfortable. She made the supportive gesture alongside George and Charlotte on a visit to Cardiff Castle in 2022.

Family times on the slopes

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, enjoy a short private skiing break on March 3, 2016 in the French Alps, France

Kate beamed as she held Charlotte in her arms during a skiing break to the French Alps in 2016. The pair looked cosy, alongside William and George, as they dressed up warm for the snowy conditions.

Hugs in Poland

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries Princess Charlotte of Cambridge as they arrive with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge on day 1 of their official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017 in Warsaw, Poland

Charlotte looked keen to show her mother something in the distance on the first day of their official visit to Poland in 2017. Kate sweetly carried the young royal in her arms shortly after arriving by plane in Warsaw.

Waves in Canada

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on October 1, 2016 in Victoria, Canada

Kate showed her daughter the ropes as they waved to onlookers just before boarding a seaplane on the final day of their royal tour in Canada in 2016. The young princess, whose stylish outfit complemented her mother's, could be seen clapping enthusiastically.

Matchy-matchy on the balcony

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge look out from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017 in London, England

Charlotte was Kate's adorable mini-me on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2017. The pair both looked pretty in pink dresses and smiled at the crowds that had formed up The Mall.

Calming nerves in Canada

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge attend a children's party for Military families during the Royal Tour of Canada on September 29, 2016 in Victoria, Canada

The princess could be seen sweetly offering George words of encouragement at a children's party for military families during their royal tour of Canada in 2016. She calmly whispered in her oldest son's ear as he looked hesitant to play.

Cradles on the balcony

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh stand on the balcony during the Trooping the Colour, this year marking the Queen's official 90th birthday at The Mall on June 11, 2016 in London, England

The Buckingham Palace balcony is a place where Kate has been spotted having some of the most adorable interactions with her three children over the years. It was no exception during Trooping The Colour in 2016 as she cradled a very young Charlotte in her arms.

Wobbles at the polo

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George attend the Gigaset Charity Polo Match with Prince George of Cambridge at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England

Kate could be seen helping her eldest child George navigate a grassy slope as they played near a charity polo match taking place at the Beaufort Polo Club in 2015. The princess held her son's hand as he wobbled on his feet.

Support at the funeral

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince George of Wales arrive at The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926

The state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth at London's Westminster Abbey in 2022 was a difficult day for the royal family. Kate was seen placing her hand supportively on Charlotte's back as they attended proceedings.

