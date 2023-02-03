Sophie Wessex pairs stunning sustainable royal blue dress with sentimental necklace for important meeting with Princess Mabel

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sophie Wessex has stepped out in style yet again, wearing a stunning royal blue dress with a treasured necklace for an overseas engagement in the Netherlands on Thursday.

The Countess of Wessex, 58, traveled to The Hague to attend a conference on gender and sexual-related violence at the International Criminal Court and to meet with survivors of abuse.

Sophie Wessex traveled to the Netherlands on Thursday to raise awareness for gender and sexual violence, a cause that has been at the forefront of her public service for the past several years.

The 58-year-old kicked off the overseas trip with a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where she attended a meeting on the work of the Court and of the Trust Fund for Victims. After receiving a guided tour of the organization's headquarters, she joined Princess Mabel of the Netherlands and survivors of gender and sexual violence for a lavish reception.

For the important event, Sophie wore a royal blue dress with puffy shoulders, long sleeves, and a V-neckline. The stunning corduroy gown hails from Aspiga, a sustainable clothing company based in London, and costs £250.

Royal fans were quick to compliment the outfit online, with one person writing, "Now that's a gorgeous color on her." The praise comes just a couple of weeks after Sophie Wessex's clashing stripes at the Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot proved there's no style the mother-of-two can't pull off.

🎥 Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex visited the #ICC today. #BuildingSupport @RoyalFamily @UKinNL📖 Press release: https://t.co/SMkOCyY4QY pic.twitter.com/RuAECld9YYFebruary 2, 2023 See more

The Countess accessorized her dress with her treasured Felt London Jewellery diamond slice pendant necklace, which she last wore for a September 2022 engagement in Scotland shortly before the Queen's death. The £275 piece was also a staple in Sophie's wardrobe during her trip to the Caribbean with Prince Edward last May, appearing on multiple outfits during the official royal tour.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Countess polished off her stylish ensemble with turquoise earrings, her trusty LK Bennett boots, and her Sophie Habsburg clutch. Outside, she kept warm in an elegant gingham coat and a cozy burgundy scarf.

Sophie has been a longtime champion of initiatives that promote gender equality, devoting much of her time to supporting the UN's Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda. She is also heavily involved in the Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI), a UK Government-led initiative that aims to raise awareness of the extent of sexual violence in armed conflict and to encourage and rally global action to end it.