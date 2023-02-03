Queen Camilla sends a serious message with fabulous green velvet-trimmed jacket that keeps up new Royal Family trend

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla sent a serious message with a fabulous green velvet-trimmed jacket that kept up a new Royal Family trend.

The Queen Consort opted for a green velvet-trimmed jacket and matching skirt for her latest engagement in London.

Color theory suggests that green signals “renewal” and “new beginnings” which is significant in light of the challenges faced by the royals in recent weeks.

Queen Camilla stepped out in a fabulous green, velvet-trimmed jacket and her go-to pearl drop earrings for a visit to children's reading charity Coram Beanstalk on February 2. Having long been a champion of reading and literacy, the Queen Consort spoke with young readers, volunteers and members of staff as the charity marked their 50th anniversary. The choice of the color green for this visit is something we’ve seen a lot from the royals in recent days. It could even be said that Queen Camilla sent a serious message about their goals for the year ahead…

(Image credit: Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to Smashing Magazine (opens in new tab), although green does have the negative connotation of jealousy, it's also full of optimistic significance too. They state that color theory denotes that green is a “very down-to-earth” shade and can “represent new beginnings and growth”. This tone also “signifies renewal and abundance” and Queen Camilla’s jacket wasn’t the only green outfit the royals have worn recently.

Just a day before, Queen Camilla’s signature look style was shown in her forest green tunic-style dress for a reception at Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s green coat and matching handbag was a glamorous choice for her visit to Leeds.

Whilst Prince William switched up his usual go-to blue looks and wore an olive-green sweater when he and the Princess of Wales visited Merseyside on January 13 and her blue-and-green coat echoed this theme.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images// Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images )

This visit took place just three days after the release of Spare amid intense scrutiny following the shocking allegations made by the Duke of Sussex in it and in interviews leading up to its release. All of the royals have been facing a challenging time though Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales especially might’ve felt the pressure of this attention.

Prince Harry called Queen Camilla “dangerous” and opened up on Kate Middleton’s “awkward” moment with Meghan Markle years ago. He also claimed Prince William “knocked him to the floor” during an argument. Given these serious allegations it could be that Queen Camilla sent a serious message with her choice to wear so much green recently - as potentially are Prince William and Kate.

(Image credit: Photo by Danny Lawson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Royal Family trend could be in line with the theory behind the color green and suggests that they might be looking to “new beginnings and growth” in King Charles’ coronation year. It’s been reported that His Majesty wants the Sussexes at the coronation, perhaps extending an olive branch and a chance for “renewal” and “growth” as a family.

Prince Harry was asked by ITV’s Tom Bradby in an interview in January if he would be attending, to which he replied, “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then.”

“The door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it,” he declared.