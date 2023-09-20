Should we be investing in large, furry hats for winter? Pippa Middleton makes a strong case for them

Pippa Middleton debuted a large, furry hat a few years ago and we're thinking that they might be the newest trend we should be looking out for this season.

We must admit - we're not usually hat people. The occasional baseball cap (a lá Kate Middleton's camo cap), sure - but usually never anything more than that. However, we recently unearthed a picture of Pippa Middleton from a few years ago of her wearing a rather large furry hat that, honestly, has completed changed our view on hats in general. 

Pippa, and the Middleton ladies generally (Pippa, Kate, and Carole, that is) are not really known for casual hat-wearing, albeit the aforementioned camo cap worn by Kate was a bit of a flash in the pan. Sometimes, we can expect a fascinator or a fancier/ statement hat for a royal engagement, but not usually for a more casual occasion. 

This photo from 2013 proves that, perhaps, a large furry hat might just be the winter accessory we should all be having in our wardrobes. 

On this day, 14 March, 2013 to be exact, Pippa was in London, at the The Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. On a rather cold London day, she decided to sport her classic yellow peacoat, as well as this unmissable brown fur hat, complete with a leather detailing on the top. 

To accessorize this wintery look, she decided to pair it with matching brown leather gloves, as well as brown clutch purse that also matched with the brown motif she had going in this outfit. 

Keeping with the brown theme, she wore a pair of tall brown boots - a shoe style that, even 10 years later, still holds up as being rather trendy and fashionable. She also paired these with some brown semi-sheer tights that, of course, just kept the brown theme right on going, all the way down her outfit. 

With her ludicrously large hat, she wore her hair (which, coincidentally, is bronw) down long, letting it cascade over her shoulders. 

All of this to say, we love the hat, and we think we need one for ourselves. Below are some options we've picked, because we're clearly in the business of keeping our heads warm this winter.

Surell Accessories Faux-Fur Cloche Hat, $75 (£60) | Neiman Marcus

Surell Accessories Faux-Fur Cloche Hat, $75 (£60) | Neiman Marcus

This faux fur hat is perfect for this winter - put it on with any outfit you'd like this winter and let it shine as the ultimate winter accessory.

View Deal
Faux Fur Hat 8 Other Reasons, $65 (£52) | REVOLVE

Faux Fur Hat 8 Other Reasons, $65 (£52) | REVOLVE

Again, this faux fur hat promises a statement piece for all of your winter outfits, keeping your head warm and your outfit chic.

View Deal
