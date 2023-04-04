Sarah Ferguson gets in ‘trouble’ with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie over this innocent gesture

Sarah Ferguson revealed she gets in “trouble” with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie over an innocent gesture.

The Duchess of York has opened up about why she sometimes earns her daughters’ disapproval when it comes to her grandchildren.

Sarah Ferguson explained she loves “indulging” her grandkids and gives them candy which lands her in “trouble”.

This royal news comes as James Middleton and his wife Alizée enjoy a ski trip with a very special guest. (opens in new tab)

The Duchess of York has never shied away from discussing her bond with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and has even reportedly dubbed them all “the tripod”. She has an incredible relationship with both and lives at the Royal Lodge which is close to Frogmore Cottage where Princess Eugenie has apparently settled since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were asked to vacate the property. Sarah Ferguson is also a devoted grandmother to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie’s children, though she does sometimes “get in trouble”.

Discussing her experience of being a grandmother with OK! (opens in new tab), the royal and bestselling author explained that she loves “indulging” her grandchildren - especially when it comes to candy!

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Sarah told the publication, “I love being a grandmother. It’s a whole new phase of life and I am modelling myself on Super Gran. I love being with them and how it brings out my inner child. My grandchildren seem to find me very funny. I love indulging them, too. I get in trouble for giving them sweets.”

This innocent gesture is clearly meant well and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s children likely enjoy being treated by "Super Gran" Sarah. The Duchess will soon become a grandmother for the fourth time as Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child.

She is already a proud mom to two-year-old August Brooksbank, meanwhile Princess Beatrice welcomed her daughter Sienna in September 2021. She's also a step-mother to her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s son from a previous relationship, Wolfie.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Although Sarah didn’t spill any details about how Princess Eugenie told her she was expecting her second baby, she did share how “exciting” this moment was.

“While her telling me was a private moment, I will say that there is nothing more exciting and beautiful than seeing the smile on your child’s face when they have news like that to deliver,” she explained. “The whole family is thrilled that she is expecting another child.”

The Duchess of York, who was formerly married to Prince Andrew, the third of the late Queen’s children, has got candid in the past about August Brooksbank’s adorable habits and praised Princess Eugenie’s parenting approach.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"Well, baby August is phenomenal," she told Hello! (opens in new tab), "He's a very strong little chap. August thinks I'm hysterical. And it's so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me.”

"You know, he's just so, so cool but really, I'm very proud of Eugenie - and Jack - because they're very good parents,” Sarah added before expressing her delight that Princess Beatrice was expecting Sienna, calling it “the dream”.

Princess Eugenie’s second baby is due in summer 2023 and Sarah Ferguson will no doubt be delighted to welcome the new arrival to the family in what is already a major year for the Royal Family with King Charles’ coronation in May.