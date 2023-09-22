Queen Rania's cobalt blue pantsuit might just be her best look yet, but wait until you see the unusual button detailing

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Rania of Jordan is the latest royal lady to wear a block-colored pant suit and we're obsessed with the bold blue color.

Queen Rania shared pictures of her gorgeous blue suit on her official Instagram page.

She's the latest royal lady to wear a colored suit, following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia.

Queen Rania has been killing it in the style stakes lately. From her white button up shirt and jeans combo to her chunky block sandals, (a perfect summer-to-fall transition shoe!) the Jordanian Queen is becoming a fashion favorite.

And her latest ensemble has really piqued our interest. Sharing photos from a royal event on her Instagram page, Queen Rania looked bold and beautiful in a blue pantsuit.

Queen Rania's suit features wide-legged trousers - which are bang on trend at the moment - but what we really love about this suit is the unusual detailing on the jacket. Rather than your usual central buttons going straight up the jacket, Rania's suit jacket features a diagonal hemline with an off-center gold button.

Giving an unusual twist on the classic suit, we think Rania's outfit is the perfect way to jazz up your wardrobe this autumn. The Jordanian royal paired the chic suit with a simple pair of hoop earrings, bronze makeup, and a wavy long hair-do.

Sharing a series of pictures from the royal event alongside her husband, Abdullah II of Jordan, and her two sons, Hussein, Crown Prince of Jordan, and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah, Rania captioned the images, "Yesterday, with my three favorite men!"

Colored suits seem to be somewhat of a fashion trend among royal women around the globe, as Queen Rania isn't the only royal to wear a trouser suit in a bold colour lately. Kate Middleton wore a pink suit for an engagement at The Foundling Museum - of which she’s a Patron - earlier this summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate’s pantsuit was an old favorite from Alexander McQueen, the brand many of Kate Middleton’s dresses hail from. With angled pockets, formal lapels, and a matching pink button, the jacket gave her outfit great structure and accentuated her silhouette.

And following suit - quite literally - Queen Letizia of Spain looked incredible in a lilac suit earlier this month to attend the UNICEF España Awards in Madrid. She styled her chic suit with a simple white blouse, nude slingback heels featuring a large buckle, and a matching lilac belt, making for a sophisticated and smart look.