We're starry-eyed over Queen Maxima's powerful one-shoulder jumpsuit and shimmering crystal heels as she marks her 53rd birthday
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands spent the evening before her birthday at an award ceremony and her outfit was a winning combination
We're starry-eyed over Queen Maxima's powerful one-shoulder jumpsuit and shimmering crystal heels.
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned 53 on 17th May and whilst we might not know how she will be celebrating with her nearest and dearest today, the evening before was spent at the King Willem I Prize award ceremony. For this prestigious occasion she stepped out in one of her most magnificent outfits yet and it’s got us inspired to add some more sparkles - and a classic jumpsuit - to our summer capsule wardrobe. So often for formal events we see both the British Royal Family and European royals wearing vibrant dresses but Queen Maxima went for a one-shoulder jumpsuit designed by Natan.
The jumpsuit was crafted from silk crepe and has a one shoulder design that leads down into a waterfall of fabric. This mini train added a sense of drama to the already-statement look and we couldn’t help loving the asymmetrical neckline.
Shop Stand-Out Jumpsuits
Featuring an elegant one shoulder design and coming in a stunning ivory hue, this jumpsuit is a show-stopper for summer events. This in an investment piece that will last the test of time in your wardrobe.
Perfect for a wedding, garden party or any other special occasion this is sophisticated yet bold. The teal colour is fabulous and this can easily be styled with heels like Queen Maxima's or with trainers for a more casual feel.
Shop Sparkly Heels For Summer
These court shoe heels are pure elegance with a touch of added glamour thanks to the gold embellishments. This is a lovely way to incorporate some sparkle into your outfit and they'd look amazing with a jumpsuit or dress.
Not everyone loves a very high heel and these sparkly kitten heels are a great alternative. They are a soft gold colour with elasticated straps to help hold them perfectly in place on your foot.
One shoulder designs are often overlooked when it comes to occasionwear but with a brilliant strapless bra underneath, they can be so beautiful and far easier to wear than you might think. It’s something a little different for a special event and whilst Queen Maxima’s dress was quite bold, there are so many alternatives on the high street now with more of a subtle strap.
The Queen of the Netherlands is known for embracing neon and other vibrant shades but with this look she let the design do all the talking. Steering clear of the brighter spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024 her jumpsuit was a soft beige-pink tone.
This neutral colour balanced out the more eye-catching design and made it so easy to pair with a range of accessories. For the King Willem I Prize awards Queen Maxima carried a mini pink clutch embellished with bright crystals arranged in a fun floral pattern on one side.
This playfulness was mirrored in the Queen’s choice of footwear which took a timeless court shoe design and transformed it into something altogether more magnificent. Just like the Princess of Wales, Queen Maxima is a fan of Gianvito Rossi heels for events. The senior royal wore the Gianvito Rossi Rania 105 pumps in pink and these had embellishments all over them.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
They were made from sheer organza silk and finished with suede trims and each pair has 4500 crystals on them to give them their fabulous shine. These are a far cry from your best white trainers but for big occasions and events they’re exceptional. Queen Maxima looked amazing in her ensemble and she kept her long blonde hair loose around her shoulders and had glowy makeup with a touch of smokey eyeliner.
A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis)
A photo posted by on
This was a stand-out outfit for the night before her birthday and to mark her big day on 17th May the Dutch Royal Family shared a new post on social media with a photo by ANP. The close-up snap of Queen Maxima showed her wearing crystal drop earrings and a stunning raspberry-toned dress with a semi-sheer neckline. Her lipstick matched the dress and her hair was in soft waves that framed her face.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
This deliciously simple chicken supper is perfect for summer evenings
Take your cooking up a notch this summer with Tesco Finest
By Sponsored Published
-
These unforgettable Steak Reubens will wow your guests this summer
Bring mouth-watering flavours to your next alfresco get-together with Tesco Finest
By Sponsored Published
-
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands just took jumper dresses to the next level with timeless tweed moment and we’re taking style notes!
Queen Maxima's knitted dress in Paris was a beautiful combination of a timeless silhouette and playful detailing for autumn/winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Maxima’s take on autumnal berry tones is an absolute winner as she steps out in gorgeous colour-block outfit
Queen Maxima of The Netherlands showcased seasonal tones at their very best at her latest engagement in Amsterdam
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Maxima looks fabulous in a bold blue trouser suit as she sports one of autumn's biggest nail trends
Queen Maxima just wore one of this season's trendiest nail colours, alongside a seriously chic suit
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Maxima's burgundy heels were the perfect high-end addition to her maroon look in Kenya
Queen Maxima's burgundy heels in Kenya were the perfect autumnal feeling footwear as Her Majesty stepped out in Africa
By Laura Harman Published
-
We’re taking lessons from Queen Maxima’s white shirt styling this autumn and you’ll love the burnt orange tones of her maxi skirt
Queen Maxima's white shirt was paired with a statement orange maxi skirt and this was a masterclass in blending formal and fun pieces
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Maxima's neon yellow co-ord and daisy earrings are giving us major bold outfit inspiration
Queen Maxima is embracing yellow this season, as she stepped out in a vibrant suit and earring look.
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Queen Maxima’s floral outfit is super on trend – and we love the bold colour coordinated look
Queen Maxima stepped out in a bold, colourful ensemble during her visit to South Africa
By Jack Slater Published
-
Queen Maxima's copper leaf earrings and firework-inspired co-ord are the festive sparkly look we've been dreaming of
Queen Maxima's copper leaf earrings and her matching sequined co-ord skirt and top are the perfect autumn glamour style we want to copy
By Laura Harman Published