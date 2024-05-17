We're starry-eyed over Queen Maxima's powerful one-shoulder jumpsuit and shimmering crystal heels as she marks her 53rd birthday

We're starry-eyed over Queen Maxima's powerful one-shoulder jumpsuit and shimmering crystal heels.

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands turned 53 on 17th May and whilst we might not know how she will be celebrating with her nearest and dearest today, the evening before was spent at the King Willem I Prize award ceremony. For this prestigious occasion she stepped out in one of her most magnificent outfits yet and it’s got us inspired to add some more sparkles - and a classic jumpsuit - to our summer capsule wardrobe. So often for formal events we see both the British Royal Family and European royals wearing vibrant dresses but Queen Maxima went for a one-shoulder jumpsuit designed by Natan.

The jumpsuit was crafted from silk crepe and has a one shoulder design that leads down into a waterfall of fabric. This mini train added a sense of drama to the already-statement look and we couldn’t help loving the asymmetrical neckline.

(Image credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News)

Shop Stand-Out Jumpsuits

Reiss Luana One Shoulder Jumpsuit £398 at Reiss Featuring an elegant one shoulder design and coming in a stunning ivory hue, this jumpsuit is a show-stopper for summer events. This in an investment piece that will last the test of time in your wardrobe. Coast One Shoulder Jumpsuit Was £109, Now £98.10 at Coast Perfect for a wedding, garden party or any other special occasion this is sophisticated yet bold. The teal colour is fabulous and this can easily be styled with heels like Queen Maxima's or with trainers for a more casual feel. Phase Eight Crossover Jumpsuit £139 at John Lewis This bold violet shade is sure to make a statement for summer and the crossover neckline is perfect if one shoulder just isn't for you. It also has two handy pockets and a wide leg cut.

Shop Sparkly Heels For Summer

Dune Embellished Shoes £80 at John Lewis These court shoe heels are pure elegance with a touch of added glamour thanks to the gold embellishments. This is a lovely way to incorporate some sparkle into your outfit and they'd look amazing with a jumpsuit or dress. Dune Sparkle Court Shoes £75 at M&S Not everyone loves a very high heel and these sparkly kitten heels are a great alternative. They are a soft gold colour with elasticated straps to help hold them perfectly in place on your foot. M&S Sparkle Stilettos £35 at M&S These affordable court shoe heels have crystal embellishments all over for a glamorous look. The mesh upper is delicate and the covered toe and back balances this, whilst the pointed toe is very classic and flattering.

One shoulder designs are often overlooked when it comes to occasionwear but with a brilliant strapless bra underneath, they can be so beautiful and far easier to wear than you might think. It’s something a little different for a special event and whilst Queen Maxima’s dress was quite bold, there are so many alternatives on the high street now with more of a subtle strap.

The Queen of the Netherlands is known for embracing neon and other vibrant shades but with this look she let the design do all the talking. Steering clear of the brighter spring/summer fashion colour trends for 2024 her jumpsuit was a soft beige-pink tone.

This neutral colour balanced out the more eye-catching design and made it so easy to pair with a range of accessories. For the King Willem I Prize awards Queen Maxima carried a mini pink clutch embellished with bright crystals arranged in a fun floral pattern on one side.

(Image credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News)

This playfulness was mirrored in the Queen’s choice of footwear which took a timeless court shoe design and transformed it into something altogether more magnificent. Just like the Princess of Wales, Queen Maxima is a fan of Gianvito Rossi heels for events. The senior royal wore the Gianvito Rossi Rania 105 pumps in pink and these had embellishments all over them.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They were made from sheer organza silk and finished with suede trims and each pair has 4500 crystals on them to give them their fabulous shine. These are a far cry from your best white trainers but for big occasions and events they’re exceptional. Queen Maxima looked amazing in her ensemble and she kept her long blonde hair loose around her shoulders and had glowy makeup with a touch of smokey eyeliner.

A post shared by Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) A photo posted by on

This was a stand-out outfit for the night before her birthday and to mark her big day on 17th May the Dutch Royal Family shared a new post on social media with a photo by ANP. The close-up snap of Queen Maxima showed her wearing crystal drop earrings and a stunning raspberry-toned dress with a semi-sheer neckline. Her lipstick matched the dress and her hair was in soft waves that framed her face.