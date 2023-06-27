Queen Margarethe brings her wholesome gingham dress right up to date with a fun yellow oversized belt

Queen Margarethe's gingham yellow dress was the perfect wholesome look as the 83-year-old attended an engagement with Norwegian royalty.

The Queen of Denmark was the perfect host as she attended royal engagements with the King and Queen of Norway.

Queen Margarethe looked wonderful as she visited Sagnlandet Lejre in a yellow and white summer ensemble.

Queen Margarethe looked perfect as she stepped out in a beautiful yellow and white ensemble that was perfect for the warm summer day. The Queen wore a yellow gingham midi shirt dress that fell to her knee and featured a shirt-style blouse at the top of the dress. The yellow and white check had a timeless look that perfectly complemented Her Majesty's style and skin tone.

The Queen added a fashionable chunky lemon yellow belt to this dress which cinched in her waist and added a perfect shape and flow.

The Queen paired this look with a light white jacket that was slightly cropped and contrasted perfectly with her dress. Her Majesty also wore a pair of white shoes, a white handbag with this look, and a pair of large circular earrings, adding a modern twist to this classic look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen was accompanied to this engagement by fellow European royals, King Harald V of Norway and Queen Sonja of Norway. The group visited Sagnlandet Lejre near Roskilde, Denmark, as the Norwegian royal couple visited Denmark for an official tour. When the couple arrived in Denmark, after taking the a royal ship to the Nordre Toldbod waterfront area in Copenhagen, the King had a light tumble as he tripped on stairs on his way to greet the Danish royalty.

To ensure there were no further trips, King Harald used a walking stick for this engagement. In solidarity, Queen Margarethe was also snapped with a walking stick, but this didn't stop them from walking around the land at Sagnlandet Lejre and enjoying the day's activities.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen has been wearing some great looks over the past few weeks. Just a few days ago, Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s flamingo-pink patterned gown with a flattering waist belt proved that the royal color of the season isn’t going anywhere. This look highlighted the Queen's penchant for an oversized belt to cinch in the waist and add a fitted look to her clothing.