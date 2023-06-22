Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s flamingo-pink patterned gown with flattering waist belt proves the royal color of the season isn’t going anywhere

Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s flamingo-pink patterned gown with a matching waist belt has proved that the royal color of the season is here to stay.

The Queen of Denmark inspected a Guard of Honor and attended a gala dinner in Copenhagen wearing a truly spectacular full-length gown.

Queen Margrethe’s dress featured shocking pink detailing and she paired it with the intricate Pearl Poiré Tiara.

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation might have sadly been a tiara-and-gown-free zone with their less formal dress code, but the British Royal Family and European royals have more than made up for this in recent weeks. Coming together for Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan’s wedding, Princess Beatrice’s tiara and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark went bold with a floral floor-length dress. Just a few weeks later Princess Mary's mother-in-law Queen Margrethe went all-out for a gala dinner in honor of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway.

And Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s flamingo-pink patterned gown couldn’t have been more on-trend - or fabulous! Stepping out in Copenhagen on June 15, she dressed to seriously impress with a floor-length gown and tiara as she inspected a Guard of Honor and attended the dinner at the Amalienborg Palace.

(Image credit: Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Over a creamy white primary fabric color, the dress featured hot pink floral garland motifs intertwined covering the length of the dramatic, full skirt and fitted bodice. Queen Margrethe’s gown also had three quarter-length sleeves perfect for the warmer summer weather and an elegant square neckline.

A waist belt in the same vibrant pink tone accentuated her silhouette beautifully and added another contemporary touch to this otherwise quite classic design. Queen Margrethe finished off the statement gala dinner look with the dazzling Pearl Poiré Tiara and part of the Danish Crown Pearl and Ruby Parure pinned to the bodice of her dress.

(Image credit: Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Draped carefully over Queen Margrethe of Denmark’s flamingo-pink patterned gown was the red sash of the Order of St Olav. This stunning outfit might be very traditionally formal, but the splashes of color also give it a modern on-trend twist and upheld a 2023 royal tradition.

Not only did plenty of royals wear pink to the Crown Prince of Jordan’s wedding in May, but King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation also saw a huge amount of gorgeous pink dresses too. Whether it’s Queen Letizia of Spain’s bubble-gum pink peplum outfit or Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s ice-pink cape-style dress, it seems shades of pink are a royal occasion-wear go-to.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Queen Margrethe did this trend her way at the Amalienborg Palace only a few months after she resumed royal duties after undergoing back surgery in February. At the gala dinner for her second cousin King Harald of Norway and his wife Queen Sonja she delivered a powerful speech as they undertook a two-day official visit.

“The bonds between our families are long and close, and our personal friendship has grown strongly over the many years we've known each other," she declared.