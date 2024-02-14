Queen Letizia of Spain's sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat is one of her boldest looks to date
Queen Letizia's red boots and coat combination is a seriously bold look we can't help being tempted to recreate this winter
Queen Letizia of Spain’s sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat remains one of her boldest looks to date.
When we’re considering what makes the best winter boots, many of us might feel neutral colours and lower heels are the way to go as they have maximum versatility - but it doesn’t always have to be the case. Bold tones and higher heels are sure to make a statement whilst keeping you cosy and Queen Letizia’s sultry red knee high boots and matching coat is a look we’ll never forget.
She proved herself to be a fan of embracing vibrant colours with her footwear and making it work day-to-day as she stepped out for a meeting at the Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC, Spanish Association Against Cancer) in December 2017.
Queen Letizia’s boots were a brilliantly festive colour choice, though red is one of those shades that never really goes out of season. Dark red in particular is one of the fashion colour trends for 2024 and her boots were knee high suede, adding a softness to balance the tone.
Shop Red Boots Like Queen Letizia's
RRP:
Was £48.99, Now £30.59 | Currently reduced in the sale, it's the perfect time to pick up a pair of fiery red boots without investing too much in this statement footwear. These have a handy side zip and are a vibrant shade just like Queen Letizia's red boots.
RRP: £228 | If you're tempted to invest a little more in a pair of red knee high boots then these are well worth checking out. Made from leather, these pull-on boots have a faux snake skin texture to them and a pointed toe.
RRP:
Was £58, Now £40.60 | These over-the-knee boots have a cool square toe and zip fastening at the size for ease. They are incredibly bold and would look amazing paired with both midi and shorter dresses, adding a pop of colour to any outfit.
Her Majesty’s boots featured a high stiletto heel and a classic pointed toe which helped to elongate her silhouette and made them incredibly sultry. They hugged her legs flatteringly and rose to around her knee, with her red patterned skirt draping elegantly over the top of them.
The length of these boots ensured Queen Letizia’s legs were warm in the chilly December weather and the way they met the bottom of the skirt perfectly gave the outfit a flowing feel. Whilst Queen Letizia’s red boots are undeniably bold, a pair of red knee high boots would make a great addition to an occasion-wear wardrobe and can add a splash of colour and detail into even the most paired-back of outfits.
Shop Coats Like Queen Letizia's
RRP: £295 | If a pop of red is something you've been wanting to incorporate into your wardrobe look no further than this coat. It has a fitted waist that flares out into a fabulous peplum, as well as notched lapels and pleat details. This is a lovely option to brighten up your everyday looks or for occasions.
RRP: £325 | This wrap design is a Ted Baker coat classic and John Lewis currently have this stunning bright red colourway in stock. Crafted from a wool blend, it falls to a very versatile mid-length and is beautifully tailored with a waist belt.
RRP:
Was £279, Now £149 | This wool blend coat is a very similar colour and length to Queen Letizia's and would look lovely paired with your favourite neutral wardrobe items. It has a funnel neckline and front patch pockets.
She chose to accentuate the statement shade by layering over a matching fiery red wrap coat. Secured with a waist belt, the coat’s wrap detail fell like a collar over her right side, drawing the eye to the asymmetric shape.
Underneath, in the v-neckline created by the wrap, you could just see a glimpse of Queen Letizia’s simple black roll neck. Her Majesty finished off the outfit with a red top handle bag and subtle drop earrings, allowing the sultry knee high boots and coat to take centre stage.
Anyone who loves Queen Letizia’s look but perhaps finds the matching combination of boots and coat a little too much could also consider adding red with just one similar piece. A red coat is a fabulously cosy way to enjoy wearing bright colours in the colder months and whilst you can also invest in more expensive red boots, there are plenty of more affordable ways to try out this look.
Although Queen Letizia wore this bright red look seven years ago we still feel it’s one of her boldest outfits to date and we’d love to see her re-wearing these pieces again before spring arrives.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
