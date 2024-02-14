Queen Letizia of Spain's sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat is one of her boldest looks to date

Queen Letizia of Spain’s sultry red knee high boots and striking matching coat remains one of her boldest looks to date.

When we’re considering what makes the best winter boots, many of us might feel neutral colours and lower heels are the way to go as they have maximum versatility - but it doesn’t always have to be the case. Bold tones and higher heels are sure to make a statement whilst keeping you cosy and Queen Letizia’s sultry red knee high boots and matching coat is a look we’ll never forget.

She proved herself to be a fan of embracing vibrant colours with her footwear and making it work day-to-day as she stepped out for a meeting at the Asociación Española Contra el Cáncer (AECC, Spanish Association Against Cancer) in December 2017.

(Image credit: Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Queen Letizia’s boots were a brilliantly festive colour choice, though red is one of those shades that never really goes out of season. Dark red in particular is one of the fashion colour trends for 2024 and her boots were knee high suede, adding a softness to balance the tone.

Her Majesty’s boots featured a high stiletto heel and a classic pointed toe which helped to elongate her silhouette and made them incredibly sultry. They hugged her legs flatteringly and rose to around her knee, with her red patterned skirt draping elegantly over the top of them.

The length of these boots ensured Queen Letizia’s legs were warm in the chilly December weather and the way they met the bottom of the skirt perfectly gave the outfit a flowing feel. Whilst Queen Letizia’s red boots are undeniably bold, a pair of red knee high boots would make a great addition to an occasion-wear wardrobe and can add a splash of colour and detail into even the most paired-back of outfits.

(Image credit: Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

She chose to accentuate the statement shade by layering over a matching fiery red wrap coat. Secured with a waist belt, the coat’s wrap detail fell like a collar over her right side, drawing the eye to the asymmetric shape.

Underneath, in the v-neckline created by the wrap, you could just see a glimpse of Queen Letizia’s simple black roll neck. Her Majesty finished off the outfit with a red top handle bag and subtle drop earrings, allowing the sultry knee high boots and coat to take centre stage.

(Image credit: Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Anyone who loves Queen Letizia’s look but perhaps finds the matching combination of boots and coat a little too much could also consider adding red with just one similar piece. A red coat is a fabulously cosy way to enjoy wearing bright colours in the colder months and whilst you can also invest in more expensive red boots, there are plenty of more affordable ways to try out this look.

Although Queen Letizia wore this bright red look seven years ago we still feel it’s one of her boldest outfits to date and we’d love to see her re-wearing these pieces again before spring arrives.