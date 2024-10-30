Queen Letizia layers up in style with checked coat, black bootcut jeans and chunky boots - it's ticked all our boxes for winter cosiness

Queen Letizia layered up in style with a checked coat, black bootcut jeans and chunky boots for a visit to Sotres and it ticked all our boxes for winter cosiness.

Whilst we’re enjoying stepping out in burgundy and chocolate brown this season there’s something to be said for a monochrome outfit, no matter the weather, and Queen Letizia’s latest look was a masterclass in this. Chic yet cosy, the Queen of Spain joined King Felipe and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia for a visit to Sotres on 26th October, as it was named 2024 Best Asturian Village. Walking down the beautiful cobbled streets on a grey October day, Queen Letizia’s checked coat, jeans and chunky boots were such a cosy combination - and many of these items will already be in people’s winter capsule wardrobe.

Her Majesty is known for her love of tailoring so it’s perhaps no surprise that her coat had a blazer-style design, with a single-breasted silhouette. It fastened with two black buttons at the front and had a lapel collar and handy side pockets.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Recreate Queen Letizia's Outfit

Hobbs Wool Blend Coat Was £279, Now £205 at Hobbs With a black and white Prince of Wales checked print, this coat is such a classic piece that makes a big statement. It's crafted from a wool blend fabric and has a tailored design, with a double-breasted fit. 1822 Denim Bootcut Jeans £38.89 at Nordstrom These slim-fit, stretchy bootcut jeans are an easy-to-wear staple well worth adding to your wardrobe for winter. They'd look sensational with ankle boots and a roll neck jumper, with a longline coat or blazer layered over the top. M&S Leather Flatform Boots £69 at M&S Made from durable leather, these timeless boots have a lace-up design and a chunky sole that's both on-trend and practical. The side zip is handy and M&S's Insolia Flex® technology helps to ensure your feet are correctly placed for comfort all day ling.

Shop More Bootcut Jeans

M&S Eva Bootcut Jeans £25 at M&S Available in petite, regular and long lengths, these affordable jeans are high-waisted and have a slim bootcut shape. They also come in a range of blue denim washes and are made from stretchy fabric, making them so comfortable to wear. Levi's 315 Bootcut Jeans £80 at Amazon These shaping bootcut jeans from Levi's are slim fitting through the hip and thigh and flare out slightly towards the ankle, giving them a lovely shape. They're fastened with a button closure and come in so many beautiful tones. Zara Bootcut Jeans £29.99 at Zara Featuring five pockets, flared hems and a zip fly and button fastening, it doesn't come much more classic than these bootcut jeans from Zara. The dark blue wash is great for the season and these would be perfect with chunky boots like Queen Letizia's.

Queen Letizia’s checked coat fell to just below her hips which added to the longline blazer feel of it and also provided more coverage on a chilly day. Adding to its beauty was the pattern and the black and white houndstooth check was so striking without affecting the coat’s wearability. If you’re looking to add a touch of pattern into your wardrobe this season, whether through a coat or one of the best wool jumpers, it’s always great to start with a timeless print like polka dots, stripes or a check.

Houndstooth is a traditional pattern and if you choose a neutral colourway like Queen Letizia did with her black and white coat, it can fit seamlessly into your favourite outfits and work with so many other shades too. The Queen of Spain wore hers with a white high neck jumper and a pair of black bootcut jeans. If you haven’t yet found the best jeans for your body type then it’s worth considering bootcut jeans which have a slight flare at the bottom.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

They’re not as loose as wide-leg or fully flared jeans but they’re something a little different to the often-seen skinny jeans. The shape of bootcut jeans is more casual and this was perfect for Queen Letizia, as her coat and jumper were relatively smart. Together they combined to make the most elegant smart-casual look and she added a white scarf over the top at some points during the day for added warmth.

Her Majesty finished off her outfit for her time in Sotres with a pair of GROUNDIES® Ontario boots which are totally in-keeping with her preference for chic yet comfy footwear. They’re waterproof, with a multi-terrain sole and breathable inner lining. Queen Letizia opted for the boots in black and they looked lovely underneath her bootcut jeans whilst keeping her feet warm and dry all day.

(Image credit: Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

To achieve a similar look, you don’t have to necessarily choose waterproof walking boots, as any boots which are comfy and have a chunkier sole would be a brilliant choice for completing your winter outfits. Whichever elements you are most drawn to, Queen Letizia’s outfit was such a cosy one that is easy to take inspiration from when it comes to layering and monochrome dressing this season.