Queen Letizia layers up in style with checked coat, black bootcut jeans and chunky boots - it's ticked all our boxes for winter cosiness
Queen Letizia knows how to put together a chic yet warm outfit and her checked coat, jeans and chunky boots was a brilliant combination
Queen Letizia layered up in style with a checked coat, black bootcut jeans and chunky boots for a visit to Sotres and it ticked all our boxes for winter cosiness.
Whilst we’re enjoying stepping out in burgundy and chocolate brown this season there’s something to be said for a monochrome outfit, no matter the weather, and Queen Letizia’s latest look was a masterclass in this. Chic yet cosy, the Queen of Spain joined King Felipe and their daughters Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia for a visit to Sotres on 26th October, as it was named 2024 Best Asturian Village. Walking down the beautiful cobbled streets on a grey October day, Queen Letizia’s checked coat, jeans and chunky boots were such a cosy combination - and many of these items will already be in people’s winter capsule wardrobe.
Her Majesty is known for her love of tailoring so it’s perhaps no surprise that her coat had a blazer-style design, with a single-breasted silhouette. It fastened with two black buttons at the front and had a lapel collar and handy side pockets.
Recreate Queen Letizia's Outfit
With a black and white Prince of Wales checked print, this coat is such a classic piece that makes a big statement. It's crafted from a wool blend fabric and has a tailored design, with a double-breasted fit.
These slim-fit, stretchy bootcut jeans are an easy-to-wear staple well worth adding to your wardrobe for winter. They'd look sensational with ankle boots and a roll neck jumper, with a longline coat or blazer layered over the top.
Shop More Bootcut Jeans
Available in petite, regular and long lengths, these affordable jeans are high-waisted and have a slim bootcut shape. They also come in a range of blue denim washes and are made from stretchy fabric, making them so comfortable to wear.
These shaping bootcut jeans from Levi's are slim fitting through the hip and thigh and flare out slightly towards the ankle, giving them a lovely shape. They're fastened with a button closure and come in so many beautiful tones.
Queen Letizia’s checked coat fell to just below her hips which added to the longline blazer feel of it and also provided more coverage on a chilly day. Adding to its beauty was the pattern and the black and white houndstooth check was so striking without affecting the coat’s wearability. If you’re looking to add a touch of pattern into your wardrobe this season, whether through a coat or one of the best wool jumpers, it’s always great to start with a timeless print like polka dots, stripes or a check.
Houndstooth is a traditional pattern and if you choose a neutral colourway like Queen Letizia did with her black and white coat, it can fit seamlessly into your favourite outfits and work with so many other shades too. The Queen of Spain wore hers with a white high neck jumper and a pair of black bootcut jeans. If you haven’t yet found the best jeans for your body type then it’s worth considering bootcut jeans which have a slight flare at the bottom.
They’re not as loose as wide-leg or fully flared jeans but they’re something a little different to the often-seen skinny jeans. The shape of bootcut jeans is more casual and this was perfect for Queen Letizia, as her coat and jumper were relatively smart. Together they combined to make the most elegant smart-casual look and she added a white scarf over the top at some points during the day for added warmth.
Her Majesty finished off her outfit for her time in Sotres with a pair of GROUNDIES® Ontario boots which are totally in-keeping with her preference for chic yet comfy footwear. They’re waterproof, with a multi-terrain sole and breathable inner lining. Queen Letizia opted for the boots in black and they looked lovely underneath her bootcut jeans whilst keeping her feet warm and dry all day.
To achieve a similar look, you don’t have to necessarily choose waterproof walking boots, as any boots which are comfy and have a chunkier sole would be a brilliant choice for completing your winter outfits. Whichever elements you are most drawn to, Queen Letizia’s outfit was such a cosy one that is easy to take inspiration from when it comes to layering and monochrome dressing this season.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
