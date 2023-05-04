Queen Camilla's royal blue coat dress features unique styling trick and we're obsessed with the stand-out look

Queen Camilla's royal blue coat dress features a unique styling trick and we're obsessed with the stand-out look.

The Queen wowed in blue at the first Buckingham Palace garden party of the year and her beautiful coat dress has a special style detail.

Queen Camilla’s outerwear accentuates her silhouette with striking color-block paneling in patriotic shades.

This royal news comes as we revealed all we know so far about what Kate Middleton will wear to King Charles’ coronation.

Whilst Kate Middleton’s dresses might be truly iconic she’s not the only member of the immediate and extended Royal Family who knows how to make a magnificent style statement. Queen Camilla’s signature style is every bit as eye-catching, with similarly bold colors and elegant silhouettes and she’s also shown she’s not afraid to push fashion boundaries.

From Queen Camilla wearing King Charles’ coat to her bold fashion move with a leopard print dress in Germany in March, Her Majesty knows what works for her. Now Queen Camilla’s royal blue coat dress has showcased a unique styling trick and we couldn’t be more in love with it!

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Stepping out with King Charles on May 3, the Queen attended the first garden party held at Buckingham Palace so far this year. For this special event she favored the Royal Family’s unofficial color palette and wowed in a magnificent dark blue outfit.

The Royal Family wear blue often and Her Majesty has shown her own fondness for shades ranging from periwinkle to navy over the years. Queen Camilla’s royal blue coat dress for the garden party was a Bruce Oldfield (opens in new tab) design and she paired it with a chic slanted-brimmed hat in the same shade. Adding a pop of contrasting color to the look was the white hatband and, of course, the stand-out paneling and collar of the dress itself.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This could be seen as a unique styling trick as the white sections sweeping from the bodice to the bottom hem cleverly draw the eye to her figure and accentuate the Queen Consort’s silhouette. The white detail creates a more structured appearance to the coat dress without affecting the elegant drape of the fabric in the subtle fit-and-flair design.

The white collar has a similar effect around the neckline, framing her décolletage and her stunning four-strand pearl necklace wonderfully. As well as this stand-out piece of jewelry, Queen Camilla accessorized this bold outfit with black leather gloves and Eliot Zed (opens in new tab) heels in a complimentary shade of blue. Her look was not only stand-out but proved its versatility on this special outing as Queen Camilla’s royal blue coat dress has been her outfit of choice before.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last year Her Majesty wore this exact outfit, complete with the same angled hat and pearls, when she accompanied King Charles to the Royal Maundy Thursday service. This marked the first time the King had stepped in to represent the late Queen Elizabeth at this traditional annual event.

It seems that just like her step-daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla isn’t afraid to return to an old favorite outfit when the time is right. Her garden party look was the perfect vibrant yet elegant choice as she and King Charles look ahead to their coronation in a few days’ time.