Queen Camilla's electric blue lace dress perfectly complements her icy blonde bob for special outing
Queen Camilla's electric blue lace dress is a stunning occasionwear piece and this classic style and bold colour are perfect for party season
Queen Camilla's electric blue lace dress perfectly complemented her icy blonde bob for a special outing with King Charles.
Just hours after Queen Camilla paired her coronation dress with one of the most iconic of the late Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras at the State Opening of Parliament she switched things up with a bold blue look for an evening outing with King Charles. After wowing in white earlier in the day, Her Majesty brought back her signature colour for a Royal Ballet performance of Carlos Acosta’s “Don Quixote” at the Royal Opera House.
The Royal Family wears blue often and Queen Camilla’s electric blue lace dress from Fiona Clare was a timeless piece that made a statement with its bold hue and contrasted with her beautiful blonde hair.
The couture dress was a departure from the tunic-style silhouette the Queen loves so much and featured a modest v-neckline. Falling to a flattering midi-length that continues to be so popular trend-wise, Queen Camilla’s dress had a more fitted bodice and a subtle flared skirt with a gorgeous pleated detail.
This added dimension to the colour-blocked look and the vibrant blue shade is one that Her Majesty has shown she’s very comfortable with over the years and it looks stunning contrasting against her pale blonde hair.
In 2023 alone we’ve seen some iconic looks from her in this tone, including Queen Camilla’s bold blue jumpsuit. Her Royal Opera House dress had three-quarter length sleeves and although the entire dress was made from lace, the intricacy of it was particularly noticeable at the end of the sleeves and the bottom hem.
Lace was one of the key spring/summer fashion trends for 2023 but Queen Camilla’s electric blue lace dress has shown it’s not going anywhere quite yet for autumn/winter.
The Queen takes part in Silver Swan ballet classes herself and is Patron of Elmhurst Ballet School and so for her this was likely a particularly special evening out. She’s shown that bright blue dresses can work beautifully as occasionwear, especially if the dress code doesn’t call for super formal attire.
With many of us now starting to think about Christmas party dress ideas, a midi-length lace dress is a lovely option. Choosing a bold colour like Queen Camilla’s dress makes a statement but the design remains timeless and elegant.
Although you can easily pair lace dresses with the best winter boots for you, Her Majesty opted for a pair of £295 navy blue Eliot Zed textured heels and she’s often worn heels by this brand over the years. Her Majesty’s make-up was fresh and glowy and her blonde bob smooth, with softly flicked back ends. This was effortlessly elegant and a very classic hairstyling choice for Queen Camilla, allowing her blue lace dress to be the focus at this fabulous event.
After wearing the Diamond Diadem for the first time at the State Opening of Parliament earlier in the day, Queen Camilla’s jewellery was more understated to tie in with the somewhat less formal occasion of the performance. She wore a simple pendant necklace that appeared to have a red stone set in it and a single bracelet on her right wrist.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing.
