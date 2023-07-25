Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat is the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulates Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style

Queen Camilla's bold blue dress and classic beige trench coat showcased wet weather fashion at it's best during her visit to Norfolk

Queen Camilla's bold blue dress worn as she looks out of a doorway at the rain during a visit to Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell House
(Image credit: Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat was the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulated the late Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style in Great Yarmouth. 

In recent weeks it’s been suggested that King Charles and Queen Camilla could continue the late Queen Elizabeth’s summer tradition and head to Balmoral Castle to enjoy a private summer break this year. However, not only has their holiday yet to begin, but the sunshine is unpredictable at best as Queen Camilla stepped out in rainy conditions in Norfolk on 24th July. Never one to be bothered by the damp British weather, Her Majesty looked in good spirits as she visited Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell House and greeted members of the public.

Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat was her combination of choice for this special outing as she switched up her style effortlessly for the unsettled weather. And her outfit emulated Queen Elizabeth’s rainy day fashion choices too!

Queen Camilla looks out of a doorway at the rain during a visit to Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell

(Image credit: Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Fiona Clare dress features Her Majesty’s signature tunic-style neckline with a structured collar and three-quarter length sleeves. The Royal Family wears blue often and Queen Camilla’s dress was a stunning royal blue shade with an eye-catching pattern of white petal-shaped motifs and distinctive white piping detail down the front of the bodice 

She paired the dress with classic beige court shoes which perfectly complemented the neutral tone of her trench coat from Camilla and Marc. This all-important addition to Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress look not only provided an extra layer in the rainy conditions but another dimension to her overall outfit.

Queen Camilla helps present two Shetland ponies with an edible cake during a visit to Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell House

(Image credit: Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Worn open in a relaxed way, the trench coat fell to just above the hem of her mid-length dress and featured a formal collar and cuff details. The Queen Consort’s wet weather outfit combination oozes elegance and the formality of the dress is off-set slightly by the casual way she styled the coat during her time outside in Norfolk.

Queen Camilla finished off her look with one of her ultimate go-tos for rainy weather - a Fulton umbrella with a silver trim that tied in with the cool tones of her blue dress. This particular brand of umbrella was a popular choice for the late Queen Elizabeth too and she was also known to throw on a trench coat over her occasion wear looks if the weather called for it.

Back in 2007, Queen Elizabeth arrived in her carriage at Royal Ascot wearing a neutral trench over her chosen outfit alongside one of her iconic adorned hats.

Queen Elizabeth wearing a trench coat on two different occasions

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst in 2010 she disembarked the plane in Halifax, Canada wearing a cape-style trench over a primrose yellow outfit with a hat and Fulton umbrella to match, showing her flair for practical dressing.

With Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and trench coat combination and her own umbrella, she’s showcased that she’s every bit as fond of bringing out these wardrobe staples on wet days as her late mother-in-law was. 

Get Queen Camilla’s look 

Queen Camilla’s trench coat from Camilla and Marc is a neutral tone and a timeless design, though there are plenty of other similar options on the market to choose from to suit different styles and preferences. You can recreate her Norfolk look with a beige trench paired with a bold patterned dress or switch things up and make things more low-key with jeans and a t-shirt. And when the winter rolls around, a trench is also gorgeous over an oversized knitted jumper.

Double Breasted Trench Coat with Recycled Polyester
Double Breasted Trench Coat with Recycled Polyester

RRP: £69 ($88.60) | Recreate Queen Camilla's bold blue dress and trench coat look with this classic double breasted trench in a soft sand shade. The shoulder epaulettes and belted waist ooze sophistication and this can soon become a wardrobe staple paired with so many different looks.

Hobbs Lisa Double Breasted Trench Coat, Beige Suede
Hobbs Lisa Double Breasted Trench Coat

RRP: £149 ($191) | This beautiful beige trench coat has a versatile knee-length design with a belted waist and collar. Made from a cotton-blend material, this option is the perfect chic layer to add to any outfit on cooler days this summer and as fall approaches.

Trench
Over-sized Trench Coat

RRP: £99.99 ($128) | With a tie waist belt, this over-sized trench coat is made from a Tencel-blend fabric. It features a button closure at the front, shorter collar and smart cuffs, and can be easily dressed up with a dress and heels or down with jeans and trainers.

Topics
Queen Camilla
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸