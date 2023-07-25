Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat is the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulates Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style
Queen Camilla's bold blue dress and classic beige trench coat showcased wet weather fashion at it's best during her visit to Norfolk
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat was the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulated the late Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style in Great Yarmouth.
- Her Majesty braved the rain in Norfolk on 24th July and layered up her signature tunic-dress look with a classic beige trench coat.
- This practical yet stylish combination showcased rainy day dressing at its best and echoed several of Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather looks.
- This royal news comes as we revealed the strict royal rule that had to be followed when Princess Catherine first gave birth.
In recent weeks it’s been suggested that King Charles and Queen Camilla could continue the late Queen Elizabeth’s summer tradition and head to Balmoral Castle to enjoy a private summer break this year. However, not only has their holiday yet to begin, but the sunshine is unpredictable at best as Queen Camilla stepped out in rainy conditions in Norfolk on 24th July. Never one to be bothered by the damp British weather, Her Majesty looked in good spirits as she visited Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell House and greeted members of the public.
Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat was her combination of choice for this special outing as she switched up her style effortlessly for the unsettled weather. And her outfit emulated Queen Elizabeth’s rainy day fashion choices too!
The Fiona Clare dress features Her Majesty’s signature tunic-style neckline with a structured collar and three-quarter length sleeves. The Royal Family wears blue often and Queen Camilla’s dress was a stunning royal blue shade with an eye-catching pattern of white petal-shaped motifs and distinctive white piping detail down the front of the bodice
She paired the dress with classic beige court shoes which perfectly complemented the neutral tone of her trench coat from Camilla and Marc. This all-important addition to Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress look not only provided an extra layer in the rainy conditions but another dimension to her overall outfit.
Worn open in a relaxed way, the trench coat fell to just above the hem of her mid-length dress and featured a formal collar and cuff details. The Queen Consort’s wet weather outfit combination oozes elegance and the formality of the dress is off-set slightly by the casual way she styled the coat during her time outside in Norfolk.
Queen Camilla finished off her look with one of her ultimate go-tos for rainy weather - a Fulton umbrella with a silver trim that tied in with the cool tones of her blue dress. This particular brand of umbrella was a popular choice for the late Queen Elizabeth too and she was also known to throw on a trench coat over her occasion wear looks if the weather called for it.
Back in 2007, Queen Elizabeth arrived in her carriage at Royal Ascot wearing a neutral trench over her chosen outfit alongside one of her iconic adorned hats.
Whilst in 2010 she disembarked the plane in Halifax, Canada wearing a cape-style trench over a primrose yellow outfit with a hat and Fulton umbrella to match, showing her flair for practical dressing.
With Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and trench coat combination and her own umbrella, she’s showcased that she’s every bit as fond of bringing out these wardrobe staples on wet days as her late mother-in-law was.
Get Queen Camilla’s look
Queen Camilla’s trench coat from Camilla and Marc is a neutral tone and a timeless design, though there are plenty of other similar options on the market to choose from to suit different styles and preferences. You can recreate her Norfolk look with a beige trench paired with a bold patterned dress or switch things up and make things more low-key with jeans and a t-shirt. And when the winter rolls around, a trench is also gorgeous over an oversized knitted jumper.
RRP: £69 ($88.60) | Recreate Queen Camilla's bold blue dress and trench coat look with this classic double breasted trench in a soft sand shade. The shoulder epaulettes and belted waist ooze sophistication and this can soon become a wardrobe staple paired with so many different looks.
RRP: £149 ($191) | This beautiful beige trench coat has a versatile knee-length design with a belted waist and collar. Made from a cotton-blend material, this option is the perfect chic layer to add to any outfit on cooler days this summer and as fall approaches.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Cycling vs walking: Which is better for beginners?
Cycling and walking are two great activities for beginners looking to improve their fitness. Here, experts reveal which is better depending on your goals
By Emily Smith • Published
-
Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava look like 'twins' in new bathrobe selfie
"Why does Ava look more like Reese Witherspoon than Reese Witherspoon?"
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
The strict royal rule that had to be followed when Princess Catherine first gave birth
Carole and Michael Middleton were quite delayed in hearing the news - here's why
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
The nickname King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla and the moment royal photographer said ‘Diana would never do that’ revealed
A royal photographer has claimed King Charles ‘always’ calls Queen Camilla by this name and recalled the moment she showed she was ‘different’
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
King Charles honors the late Queen on his first Mother’s Day without her, but not everyone is happy with his message
The Royal Family’s official Instagram account has come under fire after a Mother’s Day post neglected to include the Queen’s other children
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Exciting news for royal fans as Prince Louis’ role in the coronation has been revealed - and he's joining his siblings!
The excitable youngest child of Prince William and Kate didn’t join his siblings at the Queen’s funeral, but he will be at the coronation
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit side-steps tradition with bold turquoise color palette
Kate Middleton’s St Patrick’s Day outfit made a statement in vivid turquoise that couldn't be more different to her usual style
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Queen Camilla pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with epic diamond brooch and unique umbrella
Queen Camilla arrived at Cheltenham with the best accessories
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
Why King Charles won’t face the Royal Family during the coronation service
King Charles won’t face the Royal Family or any other attendees during the coronation service in May which ‘emphasizes’ key focus…
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Prince Philip ‘often unrecognized’ using under-the-radar method of getting to royal engagements
Prince Philip was 'often unrecognized' as he made his way to engagements in London thanks to his surprising choice of transportation
By Emma Shacklock • Published