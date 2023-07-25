Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat is the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulates Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat was the ultimate rainy day combo as she emulated the late Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather style in Great Yarmouth.

Her Majesty braved the rain in Norfolk on 24th July and layered up her signature tunic-dress look with a classic beige trench coat.

This practical yet stylish combination showcased rainy day dressing at its best and echoed several of Queen Elizabeth’s wet weather looks.

In recent weeks it’s been suggested that King Charles and Queen Camilla could continue the late Queen Elizabeth’s summer tradition and head to Balmoral Castle to enjoy a private summer break this year. However, not only has their holiday yet to begin, but the sunshine is unpredictable at best as Queen Camilla stepped out in rainy conditions in Norfolk on 24th July. Never one to be bothered by the damp British weather, Her Majesty looked in good spirits as she visited Redwings Horse Sanctuary at Anna Sewell House and greeted members of the public.

Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and chic trench coat was her combination of choice for this special outing as she switched up her style effortlessly for the unsettled weather. And her outfit emulated Queen Elizabeth’s rainy day fashion choices too!

(Image credit: Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Fiona Clare dress features Her Majesty’s signature tunic-style neckline with a structured collar and three-quarter length sleeves. The Royal Family wears blue often and Queen Camilla’s dress was a stunning royal blue shade with an eye-catching pattern of white petal-shaped motifs and distinctive white piping detail down the front of the bodice

She paired the dress with classic beige court shoes which perfectly complemented the neutral tone of her trench coat from Camilla and Marc. This all-important addition to Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress look not only provided an extra layer in the rainy conditions but another dimension to her overall outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Worn open in a relaxed way, the trench coat fell to just above the hem of her mid-length dress and featured a formal collar and cuff details. The Queen Consort’s wet weather outfit combination oozes elegance and the formality of the dress is off-set slightly by the casual way she styled the coat during her time outside in Norfolk.

Queen Camilla finished off her look with one of her ultimate go-tos for rainy weather - a Fulton umbrella with a silver trim that tied in with the cool tones of her blue dress. This particular brand of umbrella was a popular choice for the late Queen Elizabeth too and she was also known to throw on a trench coat over her occasion wear looks if the weather called for it.

Back in 2007, Queen Elizabeth arrived in her carriage at Royal Ascot wearing a neutral trench over her chosen outfit alongside one of her iconic adorned hats.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images)

Whilst in 2010 she disembarked the plane in Halifax, Canada wearing a cape-style trench over a primrose yellow outfit with a hat and Fulton umbrella to match, showing her flair for practical dressing.

With Queen Camilla’s bold blue dress and trench coat combination and her own umbrella, she’s showcased that she’s every bit as fond of bringing out these wardrobe staples on wet days as her late mother-in-law was.

Get Queen Camilla’s look

Queen Camilla’s trench coat from Camilla and Marc is a neutral tone and a timeless design, though there are plenty of other similar options on the market to choose from to suit different styles and preferences. You can recreate her Norfolk look with a beige trench paired with a bold patterned dress or switch things up and make things more low-key with jeans and a t-shirt. And when the winter rolls around, a trench is also gorgeous over an oversized knitted jumper.