Queen Camilla oozes elegance in a pastel suit and feathered trilby for Epsom races – it's one of her best looks yet

Queen Camilla stunned the crowds at the Epsom Races in a pastel blue suit and pearl accessories, attending the event alongside King Charles III to cheer on Queen Elizabeth's own horse Treasure.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's visit to the Epsom Races on 31 May came as a surprise to royal fans and race attendees alike, with the couple braving the rainy weather to cheer on Treasure, the horse Queen Elizabeth bred and raised herself.

The couple may have been disappointed that the horse finished a poor second from last, but fans were still delighted at their appearance not least for Camilla's stunning pastel blue skirt suit that's given us some brilliant inspiration for our summer capsule wardrobes.

The blazer's scalloped hem on both the jacket's edge and sleeves gave the classic skirt suit a contemporary twist, with the collarless design feeling modern and fresh. Camilla leaned into this, wearing a white top under the jacket instead of a more classic collared shirt - and we love the feathered trilby that kept her safe from the rain.

Shop Pastel Blue Blazers

Zara Wool Straight Blazer £79.99 at Zara With a straight fit, lapel collar and shoulder pads, this blazer features stunning clean lines and its softly rounded hemline gives a softer, summer-ready feel. Zara Textured Round Neck Blazer £59.99 at Zara With a round neck and collarless design, this blazer is the perfect smart-casual wear and is giving us serious vintage Chanel vibes with it's welt pockets and golden button fastening. Karen Millen Compact Stretch Single Breasted Tailored Blazer Was £219, now £110 at Karen Millen We love this ultra-feminine take on the blazer created with a mix of smart tailoring and soft fabric. The self-tie belt is a sweet touch with the flap pockets adding a chic finish.

For accessories, Camilla tied in the blue of her suit with a light blue ribbon wrapped around her hat and a blue-jewelled brooch sat neatly on her lapel.

She opted for a stunning pearl necklace to highlight her collarless look, with a multi-chain of the stunning beads leading down to a vintage pendant that sat neatly above the top's neckline. She wore the necklace last year for a visit to Paris and it's lost none of it's statement-making charm since!

She also added a pair of pearl earrings with a beautiful pearl drop feature and, in line with the cold weather, donned a pair of cream gloves to battle the chill. In one hand she carried a nude handbag to tie in with her nude heels, leaving the other free to wave at the royal fans gathered to meet her.

Shop Pearl Jewellery

Anni Lu Pearly Drop Necklace £155 at Selfridges Made from 18ct yellow gold-plated brass and a selection of freshwater cultured pearls, this necklace is a true heirloom piece that's perfect for adding some elegance to any casual look. Oliver Bonas Harp Pearl Drop Gold Plated Huggie Earrings £48 at Oliver Bonas Made with gold-plated brass, these huggie earrings feature freshwater pearl drops suspended from a rectangular hoop, mixing classic with contemporary to create a new look. Ted Baker Periaa Pearly Chain Huggie Earrings £21 (was £30) at Amazon These versatile Ted Baker huggie earrings go with everything and are perfect for stacking. Even better, they have been discounted from £30 to an ultra affordable £21.

Blue is a favourite colour to wear for not only Camilla, but all royals. Many public figures like the Royal Family tend to lean towards the colour when choosing outfits as basic colour theory suggests that blue represents calmness and responsibility, two traits the royals inhabit and want to show others they do too.

There is also the tie in with the Union Jack flag, making wearing blue also act as a subtle nod to the country the family represents.