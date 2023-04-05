Queen Camilla loses title ahead of coronation as she gains major honor

Queen Camilla has lost a title ahead of her and King Charles’ coronation as she gained another major honor.

The official invitation to King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation has been shared with fans and it reveals an exciting title change.

Whilst she was previously known officially as Queen Consort, now she’ll be known as simply Queen Camilla.

King Charles’ coronation day is fast approaching and whilst we might not yet know who is invited to King Charles’ coronation, we know exactly what the invitations look like. The Royal Family’s social media accounts have unveiled the look of the invitations which feature coats of arms and beautiful flower and animal drawings and was designed by Andrew Jamieson. And the wording itself is significant as it reveals Queen Camilla has lost a title ahead of her and King Charles’ big day but gained a major honor.

“The coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla,” reads the header before continuing, “By Command of The King, the Earl Marshall is directed to invite” and leaving space for the invitee’s name.

This enlightening choice of words certainly seems to indicate that whilst she was previously known officially in announcements and social media posts as Camilla, Queen Consort, the King’s wife has now dropped the “Consort” part. It’s a huge honor and moment for her to become Queen Camilla. The “Consort” part of her original official title made it clear that she was Queen because she was the wife of a reigning King - she was his consort.

In contrast, the late Queen Elizabeth was a Queen Regnant which meant she was a Queen who reigned in her own right and not because she was a King’s wife. Given that Queen Elizabeth was for many people the only Queen they had known in their lives and had been a reigning Queen for 70 years, when she passed away at Balmoral in 2022 it perhaps made sense that Queen Camilla would initially be known as Queen Consort.

This helped to differentiate their roles which were so different as King Charles settled into being monarch. Now that fans are more accustomed to this difference, it’s a heartfelt gesture to officially refer to her as Queen, just like other Queen Consorts like the Queen Mother were. There was a hint that Queen Camilla could lose her Consort title when her online book club that was formerly the Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room became the Queen’s Reading Room in February.

Prior to King Charles ascending the throne it wasn’t even clear that Queen Camilla would even be known as Queen Consort. Around the time of their marriage Clarence House announced that she would be Princess Consort when Charles became King - something believed to have been in response to public sentiment in the years after Princess Diana’s death.

However, last year Queen Elizabeth reflected a turn in public opinion and expressed her desire to see her daughter-in-law become Queen Consort.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” she declared.