Queen Camilla and King Charles in fits of giggles as she jokes that pie 'looks just like my husband'

Queen Camilla shared a sweet joke with King Charles at the Sandringham Flower Show as she commented that one of the pies on display looked 'just like' him.

The royal-themed pie was complete with a decorative crown and distinctive ears, which left Camilla in fits of giggles. She smilingly pointed out the pie to her personal assistants and then went to get her husband, saying, "There’s a very, very nice pastry" She then called King Charles over and the pair shared a laugh over the pie.

Fortunately, the King took the joke well and saw the funny side, saying with smile, "It’s an artwork, I think."

The King and Queen, who were guests of honour at the annual show, arrived in a horse-drawn carriage that belonged to Queen Victoria and was often used by the late Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mother when they attended the event.

They were greeted by the 20,000-strong crowd, who clapped and cheered, before disembarking and standing for the National Anthem. Throughout the engagement, the royals also toured an exhibition by Flowers From The Farm, who supplied blooms for the couple’s Westminster Abbey coronation.

They also viewed a sustainable garden with an impressive giant slug made from two pence pieces, as well as a fountain made from old car parts, before making their way up and down crowds of well-wishers, shaking hands and posing for photographs.

Flower show chairman David Reeve said of the event, "It's always such an honour and as we walked around everyone was in high spirits. It’s unbelievable the amount of hands they shake, people are so happy to see them. It’s hard to get away.

"The King knows more about plants than many people here. Every show I learn something different from him. He’s knowledgeable on so many subjects, but especially this."

Camilla was dressed perfectly for the event in a midi length Fiona Clare shirt dress in navy, featuring a green leaf print, which she teamed low-heeled nude pumps. And royal fans may recognise Camilla's highly patterned shirt dress as she has worn this exact dress many times before.

As for her accessories, the Queen showed her trendy side as she stacked her bracelets on her wrist which featured a number of interesting colours and designs. Among the bracelets were a blue Van Cleef and Arpels bracelet, another chunkier chain featuring gold hearts with colourful stones, and a thin delicate chain that showed an evil eye bead and a number of tiny colourful beads.