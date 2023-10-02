Princess Charlotte's 'girlie' moments with Kate Middleton revealed - plus the teen relative who's the perfect role model

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte have some rather precious traditions together, proving that they have an extremely close bond. Plus, how Lady Louise Windsor steps up to be a role model for Charlotte.

Being raised in the public eye as a royal is likely to take a toll - which is why the Prince and Princess of Wales are keen on implementing gentle parenting strategies, trying to keep the children's lives balanced while still involving them in public royal engagements.

BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that this parenting strategy is great for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and gave some specific insight into how this parenting technique specifically impacts Charlotte.

Charlotte is surrounded by many influential female role models - which is lucky for her, seeing as she is sandwiched between two brothers, said Jennie.

"Charlotte strikes me as quite a confident young lady but, with two brothers, she will no doubt be looking to her mother and other women in the family as role models," Jennie exclusively told OK! Magazine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennie notes that, of course, all of the children have their own unique reasons to feel special in their parents' eyes. "All three children have a claim to think of themselves as pretty special to their parents: George because he is the heir, Charlotte because she’s the only girl, and Louis because he’s the youngest," she said.

However, now Charlotte is reaching an age, Jennie said, where she can be more understanding of her mom, and the two of them are able to share more special bonding moments together.

"Charlotte is reaching the age when she can really appreciate her mother’s sense of style and they can share 'girlie' moments together. Catherine also provides the perfect role model for how to behave as a senior member of the royal family," she said.

(Image credit: Future: Getty / Canva)

Additionally, Jennie shares that Duchess Sophie and Lady Louise Windsor also likely serve as prominent female role models for Charlotte.

"Similarly, I’m sure Great Aunt Sophie is fun to be around and is someone Charlotte could emulate," she said. "And then there’s Lady Louise, a lovely girl who is incredibly down to earth. She worked in a garden centre, is very sporty and is closer in age to Charlotte."

In fact, Charlotte and Louise have been known to spend time together - particularly showing Charlotte how to do scenic paintings and appreciate nature. This usually takes place at Balmoral over the summers, as Lady Louise reportedly often watches the younger kids as the adults enjoy some much needed relaxation.