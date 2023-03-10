Princess Charlotte's brave eating habit that even Prince William can't handle

Kate Middleton once revealed that Princess Charlotte is a fan of spicy curries - something that her dad, Prince William, has admitted he can't handle himself.

Princess Charlotte is a fan of curry and is 'good with heat', mom Kate Middleton once revealed.

Little Charlotte's father and future King, Prince William, is also known to be partial to a curry but has previously confessed that he can't take much when it comes to spice.

In other royal news, it's been revealed that the coronation could see Princess Charlotte following in Princess Anne’s footsteps rather than Kate Middleton’s.

Princess Charlotte, who is said to be known as 'Warrior Princess' at school because of her feisty and adventurous nature, certainly shares a sweet bond with her father.

The future King has nicknamed his daughter 'Mignonette', the French word for 'small and delicate, although it seems the seven-year-old princess suits her bold school moniker better when it comes to meal times.

Kate Middleton once revealed that vegetable curries are a go-to dinner for the Wales family, who reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all happy to be served it at meal times.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, during a chat with Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, Aga Khan IV, before her and Prince William's 2019 tour of Pakistan, Kate Middleton admitted that little Charlotte is the only one in the family who enjoys a spicy curry, with Princess Catherine having to tone down the spice for her boys.

"Charlotte is pretty good with heat," Kate revealed at the time.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems that the Wales children take after their father with their penchant for a curry, however Charlotte's spice tolerance certainly hasn't been inherited from Prince William.

The Prince of Wales has previously admitted that he's more of a mild curry sort of man, steering clear of the likes of powerful vindaloos.

Chatting to football star Peter Crouch on his podcast in 2020, along with Tom Fordyce and Chris Stark as part of the Heads Up mental health campaign, William divulged some information on his favorite Indian take-away order.

He said, "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way."

Prince William and Kate Middleton also shared details of their love for curry when they appeared on BBC Radio 1 in 2017, with host Scott Mills asking, "So do you ever order takeaways? What’s your favourite?"

Princess Catherine replied, "Absolutely and curry, definitely!"