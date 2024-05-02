Princess Charlotte's hidden talent that could lead her down the same path as Zara Tindall and Princess Anne

Princess Charlotte has a hidden sporty talent that could see her follow in the footsteps of two other members of the Royal Family.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's only daughter, whose ninth birthday was marked with an adorable unseen photograph, has become known over the year for her confident personality and excellent manners.

Little Charlotte, who is third in the line of succession, is likely to have a life of royal duties ahead of her as a future working member of The Firm. But she has a sporty hobby that could see her go down the same path as Zara Tindall and Princess Anne and become an Olympian.

Kate Middleton and Prince William once revealed that their little girl is a huge fan of gymnastics, along with sports such as horse riding and swimming.

Touching on her big passion during her and William's 2020 tour of Ireland, Princess Catherine said at the time, "Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It’s so good for their basic skills of balance and coordination."

According to Entertainment Daily, Prince William then added, "And their flexibility, it’s really good for their long-term health, isn’t it? We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing."

Then in 2022, during a day out at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Charlotte's gymnastic abilities were mentioned again.

When asked what her favourite sport was, Charlotte announced that it was gymnastics, while doting mum Kate chipped in to say, "Charlotte spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels."

While it's no doubt still early days for Charlotte and her gymnastic progression, her keen interest in the sport may well see her become good enough to compete professionally and become an Olympian just like Zara Tindall.

Princess Anne's daughter competed on the British Olympic equestrian team and even won a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics.

Zara wasn't the first Royal Family member to compete in the Olympics, though. It was, in fact, her mother, Princess Anne, who made history as the first, competing in the 1976 Montreal Olympics on the late Queen Elizabeth II's horse named Goodwill.

While The Princess Royal didn't win any medals, her husband (and Zara's father), Captain Mark Phillips, did when he competed in both the Munich Olympics in 1972 and the Seoul Olympics in 1988 as part of the British equestrian team, being awarded a gold medal the first time and a silver in Seoul.