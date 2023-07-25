Princess Catherine's £150 Wimbledon bangle has a sweet subtle nod to Princess Diana

Princess Catherine's £150 Wimbledon bangle was a showstopping stand-alone accessory as the Princess of Wales delighted with her royal jewellery choices.

On Sunday, July 16, the Princess of Wales wore a green silk-blend crepe midi dress as she attended the men's final at Wimbledon with her husband, Prince William, and her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Princess Catherine looked fantastic and fans couldn't help but notice her chunky pieces of jewellery for this occasion that were surprisingly inexpensive for the wealthy royal. Princess Catherine's gold and green onyx earrings retailed at just £45 and the chunky gold bangle on her wrist was equally affordable.

The Princess wore the Salamander Torque Forget-Me-Not & Gold Bangle from Halycon Days, a brand which has become a particular favourite for some royals.

This piece is particularly significant for the Princess of Wales as it seemed to pay a subtle but sweet homage to the late Princess Diana. The name of the stone on the bangle is the 'forget-me-not,' this could be a deliberate tribute to the Princess's late mother-in-law as it is thought that these delicate flowers were Princess Diana's favourite.

A former gardener first claimed that Princess Diana's favourite flowers were forget-me-nots because of a rather sentimental reason involving her brother, Charles Spencer. "Earl Spencer, Princess Diana’s brother, gave her some forget-me-nots to her when they were younger” head palace gardener Sean Harkin told Vogue in 2017. "They stayed with her as one of her favourite flowers."

The Princess of Wales isn't the only member of the Royal Family with a penchant for these trendy bangles and other members of the family including the Duchess of Edinburgh have been spotted wearing these bracelets.

Back in November 2022, The Duchess of Edinburgh was photographed in Staffordshire dressed casually and wearing both a pink and a green bejewelled bangle from the brand.

Clearly, Duchess Sophie took style tips from Princess Kate with these exquisite gold bangles studded with multicoloured gemstones. The pair have had a few crossovers when it comes to their taste in jewellery but while Catherine prefers to wear just one piece at a time, Sophie enjoys stacking these bangles in a modern fashion.

