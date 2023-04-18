Princess Catherine 'built up resentment' towards Meghan following the Queen's death

Princess Catherine 'resents' her sister-in-law Meghan Markle after she was denied the opportunity to see the Queen one last time, a royal author has claimed.

When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral Castle in September 2022, grandchildren William and Harry were asked not to bring their wives - despite Kate being future Queen Consort.

But the decision to ban both wives from the family moment was reportedly made to stop Meghan travelling to Scotland, and the Princess of Wales wasn't happy about being left out.

In his new book Our King, author Robert Jobson said how Kate "desperately" wanted to be there, leaving her with "resentment" towards Meghan.

He said, "Harry was insisting Meghan travel with him to Scotland as the Queen’s life ebbed away but the King said it was only for the children and grandchildren to be with the Queen."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He added, "Privately, he wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan."

Setting an example, Robert added how "Kate deliberately stayed away, but she desperately wanted to be there with the Queen in her last moments." He continued, "That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan."

And it seems the Wales and the Sussex families won't be making amends any time soon, as reports suggest that despite the brothers both attending, William and Harry will not reconcile at King Charles's Coronation, despite their father's pleas.

Seemingly, Prince Harry's restrictive schedule won't allow time for a heart-to-heart with his brother. Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said, “out of politeness you’d think Harry would want to mingle with his family no matter how difficult that might be for him."

(Image credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP/Getty Images)

“They all have really tight schedules but it would be nice to stick around and be friendly,” she added.

It won't come as a total surprise to royal fans that the brothers aren't keen on a friendly reunion. It was recently revealed that Kate was "upset" with William that he didn't stick up for her more after the release of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry 'targeted' Prince William and Princess Kate in his memoir, alleging that Kate caused his wife, Meghan Markle, to cry during an argument before their wedding in 2018.

But Prince William plans on keeping quiet. One royal source recently said, “For now, he isn’t going to be commenting or reacting. His plan is to ride this all out. At the end of the day, he will still be the Prince of Wales, and that’s what he is focused on.”