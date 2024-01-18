Princess Beatrice's oversized parka has got us shopping for fluffy hoods in the sub-zero weather
Princess Beatrice's oversized parka in the perfect shade of cream with a fluffy trimmed hood is the perfect winter investment
Princess Beatrice's oversized parka was the perfect winter look as the royal opted for a light cream coat with a fur trim for an important business event in Switzerland.
On January 17th, 2024, Princess Eugenie took part in day two of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The Princess wrapped up for this event as she wore one of the best winter coats we've seen this season, an oversized beige parka, over her stunning navy midi dress from Me+Em which featured large statement round buttons with a gold plating finish. The chic parka was perfectly timeless due to its simplistic and classic design. Meaning that it's a great investment that can stay on trend for several years.
Shop Cosy Parkas like Princess Beatrice's
RRP: £150 | Take on the damp cold in this sophisticated, water-repellent parka from Adidas. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm and toasty without the bulk.
RRP:
Was £160 Now £63.95 |Super stylish and cosy, our Samaria women's jacket from the Giovanna Fletcher Collection is the perfect addition to your wardrobe this season.
RRP:
Was £395 Now £237 | The Arctic Parka is one of The North Face's most popular women's jackets. And with good reason. It protects from rain, snow, wind and chills without looking like a typical 'outdoor' jacket.
RRP: £134.99 | This cosy parka in Chateau Gray is an ideal coat if you're after a neutral and cosy piece that is sturdy and practical, with toasty borg lining and spacious pockets.
RRP:
Was £319 Now £191 | This longline ultra cosy coat with a fluffy hood and gold-toned detailing will make looking stylish in the freezing cold weather so easy.
RRP: £52.99 | This pretty pink toned piece available at Amazon is an affordable option when it comes to toasty winter parkas. With a drawstring at the waist for a flattering silhouette and detachable faux fur hood.
The Princess dressed perfectly for sub-zero weather and ensured she was warmly wrapped up. If you're not sold on having a parka, it could also be worth investing in one of the best puffer jackets for 2024, as this style of jacket is also perfect for locking in warmth and is also a style that royals like to rely on for cooler weather.
While in Switzerland, the Princess joined her sister Princess Eugenie to support her charitable organisation, The Anti-Slavery Collective. At the event, Princess Eugenie made an emotional speech as she said, "Guns and drugs can be only trafficked once but human beings are trafficked again and again and again. For them it happens every day and minute." Princess Beatrice was in the audience to support her while she made this powerful speech.
