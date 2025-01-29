Princess Beatrice welcomes her second baby and shares very regal name
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced the birth of their second child and they're 'completely besotted'
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have welcomed their second baby together and the proud parents have shared the first picture and the very regal name.
The start of the new year has been made that bit brighter for Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they have announced the birth of their second child together. The Royal Family Instagram account and Edo’s personal account have both now shared the sweet first snap of their daughter who was born 22nd January and has been given a particularly regal name.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm," the royal caption declared. "The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces."
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
They went on to reveal that Princess Beatrice’s uncle King Charles, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family have "all been informed" and are "delighted" with the news of baby Athena’s arrival. The devoted parents also expressed gratitude to the staff at the hospital for their "wonderful care" and Princess Beatrice and Athena are "healthy and doing well".
