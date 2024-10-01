Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child, Buckingham Palace confirms
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced they are expecting baby number two with a sweet announcement on Instagram
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child together, sharing the wonderful news alongside a sweet new photograph.
In a new post shared on The Royal Family's official Instagram account, a statement confirmed the news that Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo are set to become parents to their second baby.
The couple, who married in a private wedding ceremony at Windsor's Royal Lodge back in July 2020, are already parents to three-year-old daughter, Sienna, who was born in September 2021. Princess Beatrice is also step-mother to eight-year-old Wolfie, Edoardo's son from his first marriage.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The official announcement shared by Buckingham Palace read, "Her Royal Highess Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together early in the new year; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna."
The special statement added that Princess Beatrice's uncle, King Charles, was thrilled to hear the baby news, going on to say, "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
The candid photograph that came alongside the announcement shows Princess Beatrice embracing property developer and interior designer, Edoardo, while beaming at the camera. Meanwhile, Edo can be seen gazing lovingly at his wife.
Beatrice is bundled up in a cosy black puffer coat, accessorising with a deep red padded headband, while Edo looks cool and casual in a simple black fleece and baseball cap.
A second photo posted shows Edoardo enjoying a countryside walk with Sienna and Wolfie, with Beatrice presumably walking behind snapping the shot.
Both Edoardo and the children are sporting muddy wellies for the woodland stroll - with little Sienna looking utterly precious in a blue all-in-one suit featuring a fluffy cloud pattern and Wolfie in a khaki camo coat.
