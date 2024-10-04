Princess Beatrice's children: How many does she have and her family explained as she prepares to welcome new baby

Princess Beatrice’s children are rarely seen in public and following her recent pregnancy announcement some fans might be curious about how many she has and if they have titles.

The announcement that the Royal Family will soon be welcoming another member was met with delight from fans as Princess Beatrice confirmed she and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting another baby together. The happy news was shared on social media alongside an adorable picture of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo embracing, as well as another that gave a sweet glimpse of their children. The new royal baby will be 11th in the royal line of succession when they’re born and are due "early in the New Year". Following the Palace’s official announcement, Princess Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie and proud mum Sarah Ferguson have both shared Instagram posts of their own in tribute to the news.

As a non-working royal, Princess Beatrice likely won’t be seen much over the coming months during her pregnancy and her private life is kept largely out of the public eye. Because of this, some people might be curious about how many children Princess Beatrice has and we have all the details about her family, including if her children have titles.



How many children does Princess Beatrice have?

Princess Beatrice has one child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi - their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi - and a stepson, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, and is pregnant with her and Edoardo’s second child together. Eight-year-old Christopher is known as Wolfie and is Edoardo’s son from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Since Princess Beatrice and Edoardo got together Wolfie has been very much welcomed as part of the Royal Family. He was his father’s Best Man at the couple’s wedding and has accompanied his father and stepmother to the Christmas Day church service with the royals in 2022, as well as to the Princess of Wales’s carol concert last year.



According to the Daily Mail, when Princess Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy with August Brooksbank in 2020, their mother Sarah was reportedly eager to make it clear that she considered Wolfie as her grandchild too.

"Wolfie is already a very much-loved member of their family and the Duchess is very keen to stress that she sees Wolfie as their grandchild too", the spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice has previously opened up upon her close bond with her stepson and how they read books together. In 2023 she announced Jarvis, author of the The Boy With Flowers in His Hair, as the winner of the 10th Annual Oscar’s Book Prize and said that she and Wolfie looked forward to going through the books.

"My stepson, who is now seven, and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together," she said. "Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky."

Wolfie also received a heart-warming mention in the announcement of Sienna’s birth in September 2021. The Palace declared, "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother, Christopher Woolf".

When her name was revealed a few weeks later, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo updated fans with the news that Wolfie is the "best big brother" to Sienna. Like her brother, Sienna has been rarely seen over the years and there have only been a few pictures taken of her. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo have also chosen to keep their daughter’s face turned away from the camera in pictures that have been posted publicly.

Has Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna attended a royal event?

She might now be three years old but Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi hasn’t attended a public royal event yet. She’s never had the experience of joining her parents on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour, and given that Princess Beatrice is a non-working royal and only working royals typically appear on the balcony nowadays, it’s perhaps unlikely she ever will. Sienna has also not been taken to church on Christmas Day in Sandringham yet, possibly because she is still so young.

Prince Louis was four when he first walked to church with his siblings and the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022. In light of this, Sienna could potentially join her wider family to walk to St Mary Magdalene Church at some point in the future when she’s older. At the moment, it seems that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are keen to ensure their daughter has a high level of privacy and the first photo publicly shared of her was posted by her aunt Princess Eugenie in .

Taken from behind so no faces are visible, the picture shows Sienna and her cousin August Brooksbank excitedly watching the penguins during a visit to the zoo. Since then there have been a few more snaps of Sienna shared, including the one that appeared alongside Princess Beatrice’s pregnancy announcement. In it, she can be seen walking through idyllic woodland with her proud dad Edoardo and brother Wolfie, holding each of their hands.

Do Princess Beatrice’s children have titles?

Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna doesn’t have a royal title and neither will her new baby when they are born next year. Princess Beatrice is officially Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice of York, and she was entitled to the title ‘Princess’ as the granddaughter of the late monarch, Queen Elizabeth, via her son Prince Andrew. Traditionally, titles are passed down through the male line and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi doesn’t have a British royal title, so Sienna is Miss Sienna Mapelli Mozzi. However, Edoardo reportedly has an Italian noble title and his children have one too.

As reported by Hello!, Edoardo’s father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi supposedly once alleged to the Daily Mail, "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation, he is a count - his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Whether they choose to be called by them or not, it seems that Sienna, Wolfie and the new baby have Italian noble titles.