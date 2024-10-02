Princess Beatrice's cosy duvet coat from her pregnancy announcement has us rushing to invest in one for frosty days

Princess Beatrice's cosy duvet coat from her pregnancy announcement has got us rushing to invest in one for frosty days.

After a sunny start to autumn the weather has taken a turn in recent weeks and we’ve been bringing out our best wool jumpers and favourite outerwear pieces a little earlier than we hoped. A warm coat is an absolute must for anyone’s autumn capsule wardrobe and it doesn’t come much more practical yet chic than a puffer coat on really chilly days. They’re a firm favourite amongst the royals too and Princess Beatrice’s cosy duvet coat has us convinced to add a hooded puffer to our wardrobe for the season. The King’s niece and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi appeared in an adorable new picture shared by the Royal Family as it was announced that they are expecting their second child together.

The little one is due early 2025 and in the snap, the delighted Princess Beatrice and Edoardo are entwined in an embrace and are wrapped up warm in the great outdoors. It’s not known when the picture was taken but Princess Beatrice’s duvet coat suggests it could have been recently.

Shop Duvet Coats Like Princess Beatrice's

Levi's Water Resistant Coat Was £179.53, Now £127.65 at Nordstrom This gorgeous coat is water resistant, making it the perfect practical yet stylish addition to your autumn/winter wardrobe. It has a draw-cord hood like Princess Beatrice's duvet coat, is lined and falls to a maxi length. There is also an olive green colourway available and with 28% off, we're tempted to add one of these coats to our collection. H&M Mama Puffer Coat £74.99 at H&M This lined puffer coat falls to calf-length and is made from woven fabric, with a stand collar, drawstring hoot and zips down the front. The shoulders have a slightly dropped design and the cuffs are elasticated. The welt pockets are handy and there is a concealed, elasticated drawstring under the bust so you can adjust the shape even more. Superdry Longline Puffer £129.99 at John Lewis Also available in a dark green version, this longline puffer is such a brilliant coat to have in your collection for chilly days. It has a hood and classic straight line quilting details running across it that add a touch of detail whilst still being very subtle. Style with everything from leggings and a jumper to a jewel-toned midi dress.

The coat was the only part of the Princess’s outfit that was visible and it was so timeless, with its long sleeves, padded material and zip up fastening. Thankfully for Princess Beatrice, she didn’t need to use the roomy hood on this occasion, but having one is always a brilliant idea when you’re venturing outside in the unpredictable British weather. She also has one on the olive green parka we've seen her wear several times before, showing this is an important detail for her.

The adjustable fastenings around the neckline suggest the hood of Princess Beatrice’s duvet coat can be drawn in tighter, ensuring maximum cosiness. Running all across this staple outerwear item were the classic quilted sections we often see on puffer jackets. These can sometimes be chevron-shaped but here the simple straight lines were a lovely detail and it appeared as though the coat went to at least below her waist. It’s possible that it fell all the way down to her knees or to a midi length, adding even more coverage for cold days.

Princess Beatrice went for a plain black colourway which is unbelievably versatile and increases the practicality factor of this coat even more as darker tones don’t show marks nearly as easily as paler shades. Whilst they might not have the formal feel of a streamlined, tailored coat, duvet coats ensure you’re toasty warm and are especially perfect for any frosty walks or days out.

Puffer coats like Princess Beatrice’s are also so easy to throw on over any outfit, from a relaxed jeans and jumper look, to a knitted midi dress. Sadly we didn’t get a glimpse of the rest of her look in her pregnancy announcement, but it’s possible that part of it - whether a jumper, dress or trousers - coordinated with her headband. This was the only accessory on show in the snap and it was a fabulous burgundy colour crafted from luxurious velvet that was quite similar to one she's worn before.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It looked lovely contrasted against the black coat and showcased how effortlessly a neutral duvet coat can be styled with more elevated pieces. We’d also have paired this coat with some black boots or even our best wellies on a rainy day. Either way, Princess Beatrice’s duvet coat has got us excited to embrace the change in seasons and she’ll likely be getting plenty more use out of this coat as she prepares to welcome her new baby next year.