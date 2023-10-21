Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be called to play bigger roles amid 'emergency meetings' for the Royal Family
It's claimed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be set to take on more responsibility within The Firm
Following King Charles' reported plans for a more "slimmed down" monarchy, it's been claimed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be set to take on more responsibility.
Despite not being full-time working members of the Royal Family, His Majesty’s nieces Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice continue to be seen attending important royal occasions like the coronation and Easter services. And it seems their workloads could reportedly be set to increase as they sisters are allegedly being considered to take on more responsibilities due to the demand for royal attending events.
Even before ascending the throne it was suggested that King Charles planned to have a more 'slimmed down' monarchy. Now a source has claimed that “emergency” meetings have been held to discuss solutions for the packed royal schedule, with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice apparently being considered to help out with more appearances.
According to OK!, a source alleged, "Emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfil the growing number of royal engagements both here in the UK and abroad."
Among the key working royals are, of course, the Prince and Princess of Wales who have undertaken a large number of engagements in autumn 2023 alone. However, Prince William and Kate are said to have decided that their children come first, with the couple stepping out of the spotlight this week to enjoy the half-term holiday with their family.
The source added that in addition to Prince William and Kate, "There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie."
While they are being tipped to take on more active roles, the source claimed that it would likely "be a case of increasing those responsibilities as opposed to making them into full-time working royals".
Woman&Home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock has shared her thoughts on the source's claims for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's roles moving forward. She notes, "The schedules of senior members of the Royal Family are consistently packed with royal engagements and so it makes sense to me that if anyone were being considered to take on more responsibilities it would be Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice."
She also adds, "They were the only non-working royals who attended a Big Lunch over the coronation weekend and Princess Beatrice is one of King Charles’ Counsellors of State. They are trusted members of the family who have experience attending public events and representing the monarchy, as well as advocating for organisations and projects close to their hearts."
Emma is the Royals Editor at Woman&Home and specialises in everything from historic royal traditions to magnificent residences. She also covers the best outfits from the likes of the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla and the Royal Family’s work to support important causes close to their hearts.
Emma concluded that, in her opinion, "it definitely seems possible that the York sisters could be considered for taking on more responsibilities without making them full-time working royals".
Lady Louise Windsor is another young royal that we could potentially see take on a slightly bigger role in the future, with experts praising her "competency". That being said though, she is currently in her second year of university, meaning the Royal Family will likely look to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Women's Lifestyle team, where she covers everything from entertainment to fashion and beauty, as well as TikTok trends for woman&home, after previously writing for My Imperfect Life and GoodTo. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2021, after always having a passion for writing and earned her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.
Before working for Future Publishing’s Lifestyle News team, she worked in the Ad production team. Here she wrote and designed adverts on all sorts of things, which then went into print magazines across all genres. Now, when she isn’t writing articles on celebs, fashion trends, or the newest shows on Netflix, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping.
-
-
32 of Kate Middleton's best earrings, from cheap and cheerful high street pieces to luxurious, one-of-a-kind gems
The Princess of Wales knows how to elevate a look with the perfect pair of earrings.
By Jack Slater Published
-
Can menopause cause insomnia? If you're having sleepless nights, this is what a doctor wants you to know
Can menopause cause insomnia? Unfortunately so, but there are a few ways to lessen the effects and get a better night's sleep
By Emily Smith Published
-
Princess Beatrice's something borrowed at her wedding that caused mayhem for Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Beatrice's something borrowed from her wedding day was the same exact item that caused Queen Elizabeth rather bad luck!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute to Queen Elizabeth’s special place gets close-up in new video
Princess Eugenie’s wedding tribute could be seen as a special nod to Queen Elizabeth and it featured in her and Jack's anniversary video
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of sons August and Ernest at the beach is the sweetest thing we’ve seen all day!
Princess Eugenie’s new picture of her sons came at the end of a video celebrating her and Jack Brooksbank's fifth wedding anniversary
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The Royal Family’s ‘number one relationship rule’ that Princess Eugenie, Prince William have ‘embraced’ with open arms
The Royal Family's 'number one rule' for romance came after 'radical' change in recent years, according to an expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Beatrice’s ice blue Self Portrait dress is the winter pastel outfit of dreams and there are plenty of ways to get the look for less!
If you love Princess Beatrice's ice blue Self Portrait dress as much as us then you can emulate her look with these equally stunning options
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The royal milestone Princess Beatrice’s daughter Sienna hasn’t reached yet - and it might still be YEARS away!
Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna turned 2 on 18th September and she's yet to experience a royal first
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Rare photo of Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna is released as the youngster turns two
A rare photo of Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi has been released in celebration of the youngster's birthday
By Laura Harman Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi reveal hearts are filled with 'so much happiness' as they make exciting announcement
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi have made an exciting announcement on social media as their family expands
By Laura Harman Published