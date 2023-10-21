Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be called to play bigger roles amid 'emergency meetings' for the Royal Family

Following King Charles' reported plans for a more "slimmed down" monarchy, it's been claimed that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie could be set to take on more responsibility.

Despite not being full-time working members of the Royal Family, His Majesty’s nieces Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice continue to be seen attending important royal occasions like the coronation and Easter services. And it seems their workloads could reportedly be set to increase as they sisters are allegedly being considered to take on more responsibilities due to the demand for royal attending events.

Even before ascending the throne it was suggested that King Charles planned to have a more 'slimmed down' monarchy. Now a source has claimed that “emergency” meetings have been held to discuss solutions for the packed royal schedule, with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice apparently being considered to help out with more appearances.

According to OK!, a source alleged, "Emergency meetings have been held to come up with a solution to fulfil the growing number of royal engagements both here in the UK and abroad."

Among the key working royals are, of course, the Prince and Princess of Wales who have undertaken a large number of engagements in autumn 2023 alone. However, Prince William and Kate are said to have decided that their children come first, with the couple stepping out of the spotlight this week to enjoy the half-term holiday with their family.

The source added that in addition to Prince William and Kate, "There needs to be some younger blood to reach the younger generation and the only candidates available are Beatrice and Eugenie."

While they are being tipped to take on more active roles, the source claimed that it would likely "be a case of increasing those responsibilities as opposed to making them into full-time working royals".

Woman&Home's Royal Editor, Emma Shacklock has shared her thoughts on the source's claims for Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's roles moving forward. She notes, "The schedules of senior members of the Royal Family are consistently packed with royal engagements and so it makes sense to me that if anyone were being considered to take on more responsibilities it would be Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice."

She also adds, "They were the only non-working royals who attended a Big Lunch over the coronation weekend and Princess Beatrice is one of King Charles’ Counsellors of State. They are trusted members of the family who have experience attending public events and representing the monarchy, as well as advocating for organisations and projects close to their hearts."

Emma concluded that, in her opinion, "it definitely seems possible that the York sisters could be considered for taking on more responsibilities without making them full-time working royals".

Lady Louise Windsor is another young royal that we could potentially see take on a slightly bigger role in the future, with experts praising her "competency". That being said though, she is currently in her second year of university, meaning the Royal Family will likely look to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.