The sign 'competent' Lady Louise Windsor is set to take on a more shining role in the royal family

Despite being one of the youngest of late Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, it's thought Lady Louise Windsor could soon embrace a bigger role within the royal family - as experts say she's showing 'competency'.

As the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise has already made a number of public appearances on behalf of the royal family and is soon expected to take on a much bigger role.

Currently, the young royal is in her second year at the University of St Andrews studying English, the very institution that her cousin, Prince William attended and began his relationship with Kate Middleton. However, royal experts suggest that once she graduates, we may see her step up her royal duties, thanks to having already proven her 'competency'.

Whilst appearing on The Royal Beat, The Mail on Sunday's former assistant editor Kate Mansey was asked whether Lady Louise would be taking on more royal responsibility in the future.

Explaining that Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward's daughter could certainly step up to take on some royal responsibilities, Kate said, "I think Lady Louise would; from people I speak to in the Palace, Lady Louise I think is quite willing to do that."

The royal expert went on to recall memories of witnessing Lady Louise show off her grace and confidence, adding, "I remember going to some Guildhall event and she was with her father and very competently circulating talking to dignitaries and foreign royals...I think there might be a role, in the way that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie play a role."

It will have to wait a little longer though, as Kate notes, "She is at university at the moment," before adding that there's still 'plenty of time' for her to get to grips with a bigger royal position.

While Lady Louise is unlikely to become a full-time working royal, as Duchess Sophie previously revealed to The Sunday Times that she has raised her children with the idea of getting jobs, we now know Louise is keen to take on more.

This is something she is more than capable of, as she has previously been praised for her 'poise and confidence' at royal events, particularly during her appearance at the King's coronation, for instance - where she wore the loveliest blue, iris-patterned dress.

As for Lady Louise's current standing within the royal family, following King Charles ascending the throne she did not receive a title change, despite her parents Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex (as she was formerly known) becoming the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh earlier this year.

Instead, she has retained her title of 'Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor' and it's thought to be very unlikely that this will change in the near future. As the grandchild of a monarch, Lady Louise was entitled to the use of a Princess title. However, her parents announced in a statement following their marriage that their future children would be styled as the children of an Earl - as Prince Edward was then the Earl of Wessex - a title which has now been passed down to son James.