Kate Middleton and Prince William set to step away from royal spotlight this week for special reason

While Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George are on their October half-term break, Prince William and Princess Kate will be stepping out of the spotlight for some well-deserved family time.

Recently, the Prince and Princess have been out and about on public engagements, especially since the kids' school years have started back up and everything is in full swing. For example, they've been everywhere from rugby games (where Kate Middleton wore this stunning Zara blazer), to flying to France for more official royal engagements.

However, for the next few weeks, the royal couple will be taking a step back to spend some time with the kids, as they now have their October half-term break.

The kiddos have had off from school since Friday 13 October and have the next two weeks off, which will likely result in some much needed family time for the royals. They go to the Lambrook School in Berkshire, close to their home in Windsor, where they have a rather intense schedule.

The Good Schools Guide managing editor, Melanie Sanderson, appeared recently on an episode of Hello! magazine's A Right Royal Podcast, and explained why Lambrook as a school choice makes sense for George, Charlotte, and Louis as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales. She said their schedule includes Saturdays as well as the usual Monday to Friday - but this ends up being the best option for them.

"There's so much sport and activity during the week… so they've got to get those academic lessons in somewhere," she said.

But, over these next two weeks, the kids will be getting some quality family time with their mum and dad. For example, Prince George just attended the Rugby World Cup with his dad over the weekend, where the two enjoyed some father-son bonding time.

Perhaps, while the kids are off for the next two weeks, they might plan to engage in some volunteer work in the coming months - something the family is rather passionate about. Even the Lambrook School endorses philanthropic efforts, Melanie said on Hello's podcast.

"They're very hot on service," Melanie said, referencing Lambrook's service projects and volunteer work. "They do lots and lots of fundraising for the community and they are very focused on making sure their pupils understand how privileged they are."