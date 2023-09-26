George, Charlotte and Louis's 'intense' school schedule might surprise you - but Lambrook is the 'perfect choice' for the Wales family
The Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about why Lambrook is the best school for their kids, and why the trio is in Saturday school
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Royal fans are questioning the choice Prince William and Princess Kate have made to send their children to Saturday school, but they say its the "perfect choice" for their family.
Back in 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales shocked royal fans with their decision to send their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to Lambrook school - a prestigious preparatory school in England. However, a recent revelation of the Wales children heading to Saturday school as well has fans confused about the rigorous schedule of the young children.
The Good Schools Guide managing editor, Melanie Sanderson, appeared recently on an episode of A Right Royal Podcast by Hello!, and explained why this choice makes sense for George, Charlotte, and Louis.
"It's intense. For the younger ones, for the six and seven-year-olds, it's a really long week," she started.
The Lambrook school, for one, is based on a property that boasts over 50 acres, and is located fairly close to the family's home in Windsor - so it is quite the obvious choice for the sake of convenience alone.
Melanie also explained that the Lambrook school doesn't abide by your typical schooling schedule - often, the students days are filled with sports, arts, and other activities that help the students become more well-rounded. With that, Melanie says the kids have to get their academics in "somewhere."
"There's so much sport and activity during the week… so they've got to get those academic lessons in somewhere," she said. "We know the royals love being outdoors. They love the countryside and it's a real muddy-knees type of school. They've got acres and acres of pitches and fields to explore and they're allowed free rein in their break times."
Aside from time for physical activities, the school is also dedicated to philanthropic endeavors, something that the Prince and Princess of Wales are notably quite passionate about, and likely want to pass on to their own children.
"They're very hot on service," Melanie said, referencing Lambrook's service projects and volunteer work. "They do lots and lots of fundraising for the community and they are very focused on making sure their pupils understand how privileged they are."
Overall, despite some critics saying that the royal children don't belong at a school like Lambrook, Melanie says that, based on the vibe alone, the school really is quite perfect for them. "Lambrook's a really quite low-key, in a way, school. It's very much a country school, it's very cozy, and it's very sweet," she said.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Jessica Chastain just wore a neon yellow pantsuit and we're suddenly feeling as though we also need a neon yellow pantsuit
She's pushing away seasonal affective disorder one neon yellow pantsuit at a time
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Dolly Parton's genius hack for the perfect breakfast is weird but we want to try it
This comes, of course, after she tumbles out of bed and stumbles to the kitchen, and pours herself a cup of ambition
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince George's normal hobby that could allow him to be anonymously unroyal
Prince George's favourite hobby was previously revealed by Prince William
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
King Charles once scolded Princess Diana's bodyguard for giving Prince William 'elocution lessons'
Prince William's regal accent as a child has been revealed by Princess Diana's former bodyguard who recalled a hilarious story
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William have ‘closed their minds’ to possibility of fixing rift with Sussexes soon - ‘happy families is not a game that everyone can play’
Kate and Prince William have reportedly ’decided to get on with their lives’ after the Princess initially ‘believed the rift could be fixed’
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William’s ‘focus’ on New York trip his way of ‘coping’ amid event that was ‘too painful’, royal expert claims
An expert has alleged Prince William's 'way of dealing' with painful reminders and the situation with Prince Harry is to focus on his work
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The opportunity Princess Charlotte is getting at school that Kate Middleton never had - and she's really proud of her
Princess Charlotte is getting stuck into something Kate wasn't able to try at school
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince and Princess of Wales compared to iconic Friends couple due to ultra 'competitive' relationship - as Kate admits it's a 'mental challenge'
Rugby pro James Haskell compared the Prince and Princess of Wales to Monica and Chandler from Friends
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The iconic gifts Prince William was given for George, Charlotte and Louis during NYC trip
Prince William was given some classic NYC style gifts to take home for George, Charlotte and Louis
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Prince William’s ‘manner of nerves’ in New York reflects ‘similar trait’ between him and King Charles - and it’s all to do with Kate!
A body language expert has described Prince William's 'manner of nerves' and enlightening 'gestures' during his solo trip to the US
By Emma Shacklock Published