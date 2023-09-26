George, Charlotte and Louis's 'intense' school schedule might surprise you - but Lambrook is the 'perfect choice' for the Wales family

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fans are questioning the choice Prince William and Princess Kate have made to send their children to Saturday school, but they say its the "perfect choice" for their family.

Back in 2022, the Prince and Princess of Wales shocked royal fans with their decision to send their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to Lambrook school - a prestigious preparatory school in England. However, a recent revelation of the Wales children heading to Saturday school as well has fans confused about the rigorous schedule of the young children.

The Good Schools Guide managing editor, Melanie Sanderson, appeared recently on an episode of A Right Royal Podcast by Hello!, and explained why this choice makes sense for George, Charlotte, and Louis.

"It's intense. For the younger ones, for the six and seven-year-olds, it's a really long week," she started.

The Lambrook school, for one, is based on a property that boasts over 50 acres, and is located fairly close to the family's home in Windsor - so it is quite the obvious choice for the sake of convenience alone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Melanie also explained that the Lambrook school doesn't abide by your typical schooling schedule - often, the students days are filled with sports, arts, and other activities that help the students become more well-rounded. With that, Melanie says the kids have to get their academics in "somewhere."

"There's so much sport and activity during the week… so they've got to get those academic lessons in somewhere," she said. "We know the royals love being outdoors. They love the countryside and it's a real muddy-knees type of school. They've got acres and acres of pitches and fields to explore and they're allowed free rein in their break times."

Aside from time for physical activities, the school is also dedicated to philanthropic endeavors, something that the Prince and Princess of Wales are notably quite passionate about, and likely want to pass on to their own children.

"They're very hot on service," Melanie said, referencing Lambrook's service projects and volunteer work. "They do lots and lots of fundraising for the community and they are very focused on making sure their pupils understand how privileged they are."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, despite some critics saying that the royal children don't belong at a school like Lambrook, Melanie says that, based on the vibe alone, the school really is quite perfect for them. "Lambrook's a really quite low-key, in a way, school. It's very much a country school, it's very cozy, and it's very sweet," she said.