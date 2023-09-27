The royal Prince William and Kate ‘entrust’ with their deepest ‘thoughts and feelings’ after ‘all that has happened’

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a royal Prince William and Kate can “entrust with their deepest “thoughts and feelings” after “all that has happened”, according to an expert.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to “confide” in the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh after forming a “tight bond”.

Duchess Sophie in particular has reportedly developed a “friendship” with Kate and is a “bridge” between royal generations.

Prince William and Kate have gone through an intense time over the past twelve months as they mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth and took a huge step up as Prince and Princess of Wales, taking on new responsibilities. This came after what had already been a challenging few years for the immediate and extended Royal Family, especially since Prince Harry and Meghan “stepped back” from royal life. However, it seems that there’s one royal Prince William and Kate “entrust” with their deepest “thoughts and feelings” after forming a “tight bond” with them.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Sharing her thoughts with OK!, the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief that Prince William’s aunt, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is someone whom both he and Kate feel they can “confide”. She suggested that this is a rare thing given how unique a position the future King and Queen Consort are in.

"Sometimes it seems strange to realise that these [Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh] are two different generations of royals as they seem much closer,” Jennie reflected, before speculating that the events of recent years have enhanced this relationship.

She declared, "[E]specially after all that has happened - not only with the Queen’s death but with Harry and Meghan leaving and Andrew getting “sacked” - the two couples have formed a tight bond. I think William and Catherine feel they can confide in Edward and Sophie and there are so few people a royal can entrust with their thoughts and feelings.”

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In Jennie’s view, Duchess Sophie is particularly important in the lives of her nephew and niece-in-law. She reportedly “bridges” the gap between the different generations of the Royal Family and the Waleses “obviously” appreciate her.

"Sophie, in particular, is a wonderfully empathetic woman. The late Queen regarded her as another daughter,” the royal expert stated, before later adding, "And, because the age gap is not very great, she is a brilliant bridge between the generations.”

Jennie continued, "She is so easy to be with as William obviously appreciates, which is why he invited her to Battersea Power Station with him. And Sophie and Catherine have developed a friendship which I think both value highly."

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The future King and his aunt teamed up in June for an engagement at Battersea Power Station and Duchess Sophie showed her “maternal side” with Prince William. Whilst the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess of Wales were seen happily chatting at the Order of the Garter ceremony. It’s been suggested that they are a royal duo that’s a “force to be reckoned with”, highlighting their bond and how Sophie is someone the Waleses can trust with their “thoughts and feelings”.

“[Sophie and Kate] connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat,” Jennie declared. “They are the new female stars of the show - elegant, engaging and empathetic."