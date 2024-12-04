Duchess Sophie's shimmering State Banquet shoes epitomise everything we love about her style

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore glimmering gold shoes to a State Banquet and it showcased her love of blending fun and timeless pieces

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, in her role as Royal Colonel 5th Battalion, The Rifles, attends a 5 RIFLES Homecoming Parade at Picton Barracks on October 4, 2024
(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Duchess Sophie's shimmering State Banquet shoes are the epitome of everything we love about her signature style.

When we’re considering Christmas party outfits all-too-often our accessories are overlooked until the last minute, but not this year! Bags and shoes can transform even the simplest of looks into something spectacular and we’ve been reminded to have a little fun with our accessories this Christmas thanks to Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh has such an elegant signature style but she’s one of those royals who also enjoys putting unique touches into her outfits, whether with a feather-adorned hat or an animal print bag.

Her look for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on 3rd December was no exception as she styled a timeless black gown with fun metallic shoes. The Banquet was held in honour of the State Visit of The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar and Duchess Sophie was pictured walking through the palace in her fabulous outfit, with her shoes just seen beneath her dress.

Duchess Sophie and Qatar's Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi arrive to attend a State Banquet

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Shop Metallic Accessories

Dune Sparkle Gold Court Shoes
Dune Sparkle Gold Court Shoes

These gold gem-embellished court shoes would be amazing worn with a plain black dress and have two sparkly elasticated straps around the ankle to hold them in place. The stiletto heel is mid-height to give elevation and we love the pointed toe.

The White Company Wristlet Clutch
The White Company Wristlet Clutch

This compact evening bag is crafted from silver metallic leather with a subtle shimmering effect that makes any outfit feel that bit more special. The wristlet strap is detachable and you can also use this to organise larger bags if you want to.

Dolce Vita Metallic Sandal
Dolce Vita Metallic Sandals

With a textured finish, these metallic gold sandals are so beautiful to look at and the block heel makes them comfier to wear than stilettos might be. They have an ankle strap as well as criss-crossing straps over your foot and a square toe.

Oliver Bonas Silver Heels
Oliver Bonas Silver Heels

If you prefer cool-toned metallics then these silver slingbacks are perfect. They have a comfy, small heel and a buckle fastening on the slingback strap to keep them secure. The pointed toe is chic and these are sure to make a statement whenever you wear them.

Anthropologie Beaded Gold Bag
Anthropologie Beaded Gold Bag

It doesn't come much more fabulous than this beaded gold bag when you want your accessories to make an impact. Currently reduced in the sale for a limited time, this is well worth picking up as a special accessory you'll bring back year after year.

Mango Bronze Mule Heels
Mango Bronze Mule Heels

Easy to slip on and off thanks to their mule design, these bronze metallic shoes are so gorgeous. They have a flared stiletto heel and a peep toe detail and would be amazing worn with a monochrome outfit to add sparkle.

The Suzannah London gown was gorgeous and although it was far more formal than the black dresses many of us will have in our winter capsule wardrobes, it was just as classic in its own way. It featured three quarter length sleeves, a modest bardot-neckline that delicately framed the Duchess of Edinburgh’s décolletage and a fitted bodice that flared out into a streamlined skirt.

The fabric was plain, which allowed the elegant silhouette to shine and also meant that the dress didn’t overpower her accessories. This is the beauty of any black dress as the neutral tone makes them so easy to wear with so many other colours, from jewel tones to vibrant shades and, of course, metallics. The combination of black and metallic hues will never go out of style and can be so striking yet understated.

A close-up of Duchess Sophie's gold shoes at a State Banquet in December 2024

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

From the brief glimpse we got of Duchess Sophie’s shimmering State Banquet shoes, they appeared to be gold and had a rounded toe and mini platform. It’s likely that they were court shoes as this is a go-to style for all of the royal women and something they’re very used to wearing for long periods of time.

Picking metallic shoes for such a high-profile state occasion is something that is so *her* and epitomises Duchess Sophie’s style blend of fun and timelessness. When it comes to the best winter accessories for a festive occasion, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes you can’t go far wrong with metallics like the Duchess’ shoes.

"We all know the feeling of finding a party dress you love, but then having no idea what shoes to wear with it," she says. "Metallic accessories are a total failsafe in my opinion. My best advice is to match your metallics to your jewellery."

A close-up of Duchess Sophie's tiara at a State Banquet in 2023

(Image credit: Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s jewellery didn’t appear to be gold and was encrusted with sapphires and diamonds, whilst she wore a magnificent aquamarine and diamond tiara that she also wore last year at another State Banquet. Although the metal tone didn’t match her shoes in this case, the overall effect was still so beautiful and glamorous for the State Banquet.

Whilst we won’t be wearing something quite as regal this festive season, seeing Duchess Sophie’s gold shoes and black dress has inspired us to combine black outfits with glittering metallic accessories for our next special occasion.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!

