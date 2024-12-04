Duchess Sophie's shimmering State Banquet shoes epitomise everything we love about her style
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore glimmering gold shoes to a State Banquet and it showcased her love of blending fun and timeless pieces
Duchess Sophie's shimmering State Banquet shoes are the epitome of everything we love about her signature style.
When we’re considering Christmas party outfits all-too-often our accessories are overlooked until the last minute, but not this year! Bags and shoes can transform even the simplest of looks into something spectacular and we’ve been reminded to have a little fun with our accessories this Christmas thanks to Duchess Sophie. The Duchess of Edinburgh has such an elegant signature style but she’s one of those royals who also enjoys putting unique touches into her outfits, whether with a feather-adorned hat or an animal print bag.
Her look for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on 3rd December was no exception as she styled a timeless black gown with fun metallic shoes. The Banquet was held in honour of the State Visit of The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher of Qatar and Duchess Sophie was pictured walking through the palace in her fabulous outfit, with her shoes just seen beneath her dress.
The Suzannah London gown was gorgeous and although it was far more formal than the black dresses many of us will have in our winter capsule wardrobes, it was just as classic in its own way. It featured three quarter length sleeves, a modest bardot-neckline that delicately framed the Duchess of Edinburgh’s décolletage and a fitted bodice that flared out into a streamlined skirt.
The fabric was plain, which allowed the elegant silhouette to shine and also meant that the dress didn’t overpower her accessories. This is the beauty of any black dress as the neutral tone makes them so easy to wear with so many other colours, from jewel tones to vibrant shades and, of course, metallics. The combination of black and metallic hues will never go out of style and can be so striking yet understated.
From the brief glimpse we got of Duchess Sophie’s shimmering State Banquet shoes, they appeared to be gold and had a rounded toe and mini platform. It’s likely that they were court shoes as this is a go-to style for all of the royal women and something they’re very used to wearing for long periods of time.
Picking metallic shoes for such a high-profile state occasion is something that is so *her* and epitomises Duchess Sophie’s style blend of fun and timelessness. When it comes to the best winter accessories for a festive occasion, woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes you can’t go far wrong with metallics like the Duchess’ shoes.
"We all know the feeling of finding a party dress you love, but then having no idea what shoes to wear with it," she says. "Metallic accessories are a total failsafe in my opinion. My best advice is to match your metallics to your jewellery."
Duchess Sophie’s jewellery didn’t appear to be gold and was encrusted with sapphires and diamonds, whilst she wore a magnificent aquamarine and diamond tiara that she also wore last year at another State Banquet. Although the metal tone didn’t match her shoes in this case, the overall effect was still so beautiful and glamorous for the State Banquet.
Whilst we won’t be wearing something quite as regal this festive season, seeing Duchess Sophie’s gold shoes and black dress has inspired us to combine black outfits with glittering metallic accessories for our next special occasion.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
