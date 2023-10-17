Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided 'children come first' in 'difficult position' of choosing between family life and monarchy

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have decided that their family life 'comes first', despite the responsibilities of royal life that they have taken on in recent months.

Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Prince William and Princess Catherine have taken on more royal duties as the Prince and Princess of Wales, acting as senior figureheads in King Charles III's monarchy.

And with Prince William next in the royal line of succession, the pair are said to have decided to set their focus on family life at Adelaide Cottage and the raising of their children while the Wales children are young.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While the future of the royal family is, of course, of high importance for Kate and William, who are taking time away from work to spend half term with their children currently, are said to have faced a 'difficult position' of having to decide what comes first.

Speaking to OK!, a royal source explained that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's childhoods are the top priority.

"William and Kate have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy," the insider said.

"Both are very important to them, but they have decided to put their children first while they are so young."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, a private institution costing up to £8,238 per term. It's thought that Kate and William are keen to ensure the children's schooling isn't disrupted, especially while Prince George is studying for exams.

This decision is reflected in the Prince and Princess of Wales's choice for Catherine to remain at home with the children while Prince William attends the 2023 EarthShot Prize ceremony in Singapore later this year.

"Kate is adamant that she doesn’t want to uproot the children during the school year. She feels it important that they are grounded and have their parents with them," the source added.