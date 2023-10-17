Kate Middleton and Prince William have decided 'children come first' in 'difficult position' of choosing between family life and monarchy
The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly chosen to put their focus into family time
The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have decided that their family life 'comes first', despite the responsibilities of royal life that they have taken on in recent months.
Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Prince William and Princess Catherine have taken on more royal duties as the Prince and Princess of Wales, acting as senior figureheads in King Charles III's monarchy.
And with Prince William next in the royal line of succession, the pair are said to have decided to set their focus on family life at Adelaide Cottage and the raising of their children while the Wales children are young.
While the future of the royal family is, of course, of high importance for Kate and William, who are taking time away from work to spend half term with their children currently, are said to have faced a 'difficult position' of having to decide what comes first.
Speaking to OK!, a royal source explained that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis's childhoods are the top priority.
"William and Kate have been put in a very difficult position of choosing between the right path for their family or the future of the monarchy," the insider said.
"Both are very important to them, but they have decided to put their children first while they are so young."
Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn | £17.59 at Amazon
Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Berkshire, a private institution costing up to £8,238 per term. It's thought that Kate and William are keen to ensure the children's schooling isn't disrupted, especially while Prince George is studying for exams.
This decision is reflected in the Prince and Princess of Wales's choice for Catherine to remain at home with the children while Prince William attends the 2023 EarthShot Prize ceremony in Singapore later this year.
"Kate is adamant that she doesn’t want to uproot the children during the school year. She feels it important that they are grounded and have their parents with them," the source added.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
-
-
Who is still together from Love is Blind season 5? All you need to know about the couples’ relationship statuses after the reunion
You might well be wondering who is still together from Love is Blind season 5 as of the reunion episode as truths were divulged...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The one autumn staple Kate Middleton can't live without, according to a stylist
If you want to replicate Kate Middleton's impeccable style this season, look no further than her go-to coat trend...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The one autumn staple Kate Middleton can't live without, according to a stylist
If you want to replicate Kate Middleton's impeccable style this season, look no further than her go-to coat trend...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Why Prince William and Kate will find it ‘tough’ to uphold special tradition with their children
Prince William and Kate might reportedly have to accept that 'interruptions' to this family tradition will be 'inevitable' going forwards...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George facing ‘doubly hard’ time as Prince William and Kate try to find ‘healthy balance’ for him
According to an expert Prince George is facing a 'doubly hard' time this half-term and is a 'priority' for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William set to step away from royal spotlight this week for special reason
The Prince and Princess of Wales will be stepping away from the public this week to enjoy some much needed family time
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Prince William's surprising gap year that saw him cleaning toilets for a summer
Young Prince William was 'treated like everyone else' during his time off before university
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The unexpected feature that makes Kate Middleton 'magnificent' according to this starstruck celeb
"It’s impossible not to feel starstruck by Kate"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George is Prince William's ultimate mini-me as he makes an adorable appearance at rugby with his dad
Prince George was the spitting image of his dad as the pair cheered on Wales in the Rugby World Cup
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Kate Middleton has a 'dominant role' in her relationship with King Charles, according to a body language pro
The Princess of Wales can reportedly 'hold her own' with any member of The Firm
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published